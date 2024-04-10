Advertisement

Strong Storms Produce Heavy Rain and Flooding in Fort Worth Suburb

Storyful

A storm caused heavy rain and flash flooding in Weatherford, Texas, on April 10.

Footage recorded by Chad Casey shows rain and flooding in the Fort Worth suburb on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Fort Worth warned of a few strong storms that were capable of producing hail and gusty winds.

Continued rain worsened flash flood concerns on Wednesday evening, and residents were urged to take care. Credit: Chad Casey via Storyful