Strong Surf Crashes on Southern California Beach

Coastal parts of California’s San Diego and Orange counties were warned to expect excessive rain, gusty offshore winds, and high surf on Tuesday, February 20, as another strong storm system hit the state.

Footage taken by Jake Gordon shows Tuesday morning conditions in Seal Beach, where the surf was “absolutely pumping,” he said.

Seal Beach was under a flood watch and a high surf advisory into Wednesday, with the National Weather Service (NWS) warning of excessive rainfall and breaking waves up to nine feet.

The highest surf was expected to occur on west-facing beaches in San Diego County, the NWS said. Credit: Jake Gordon via Storyful