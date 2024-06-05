Strong thunderstorm will move into the northern parts of the Oklahoma City metro
A fisherman in Missouri caught what he thought was an odd fish that refused to die, even when left on the pavement for several hours.
Heat, humidity, cold front, and even wind shear - all severe weather ingredients will be present Wednesday. Watch for strong storms to track eastward across Ontario. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
The former president's denial of climate change hit a new low in an interview with Fox News.
Heads-up, Ontario: Increasing heat will be the catalyst for a risk of thunderstorms on Wednesday, with a chance that some areas could see cells reach severe criteria
A company has missed its deadline to remove thousands of tons of illegally dumped waste from a farm near Cultus Lake in B.C.'s Columbia Valley.The waste on a property on Iverson Road near the lake, about 100 kilometres east of Vancouver, was originally dropped off at the site over the course of several months in 2022 without provincial approval, violating B.C.'s Environmental Management Act.The waste — which contains large amounts of plastics, wood and other foreign materials that made it unsuit
An active storm track could push severe storms over parts of the Prairies and Great Lakes this summer
The 83-year-old woman from South Carolina was flown by helicopter from the Lake Medical Clinic to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Rainfall totals continue to add up across the Prairies, as an unsettled pattern takes hold for this first week of June. The risk of thunderstorms persists into Tuesday, as well
In the cabin of his fishing boat near Saint Andrews, Greg Beckerton points to a radar screen to show the spots where he has lost traps and other fishing gear.After more than three decades on the water, he knows how easy it is to lose gear, and how important it is to remove what is known as "ghost gear" from the Bay of Fundy.Beckerton is a member of the Fundy North Fishermen's Association and has volunteered to help on many of the 137 ghost gear retrieval operations in the past year."I'm quite am
HONOLULU (AP) — Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, began erupting early Monday in a remote area and then paused about 12 hours later, the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said.
As the severe weather season kicks off, The Weather Network's Saphia Khambalia talks about why experts are especially concerned about this year.
CAMP HILL, Pa. (AP) — A young black bear took a dive from a tree Tuesday, landing in a giant tarp held aloft by a group of wildlife, public safety and rescue officials who tranquilized it after it roamed into a suburban Pennsylvania neighborhood.
The Weather Network's Mia Gordon explains the challenges facing Squamish Search & Rescue as they attempt to locate three missing climbers in British Columbia.
After a wet start to June, a pattern reversal will see hot dry conditions build into B.C. by the weekend. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
Wednesday will be a windy, rainy day for a good portion of the Prairies, continuing the unsettled trend seen since the start of the week
Rain continues into Tuesday for The Prairies, with some places potentially seeing upwards of 75mm. Wind gusts will be upwards of 80-90km/h in Southern Saskatchewan on Wednesday afternoon. Meteorologist Laura Power has more.
Jennifer and Eric Mauchan live in a Cape Cod-style house in Framingham, Massachusetts that they've been cooling with five air conditioners. In the summer, the electric bill for the 2,600-square-foot home can be $200.
These adorable little fellows are among the nine Mexican wolf pups born at Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo in April. Seven of the cute critters - who will grow up to be rather more fearsome - were successfully placed into wild dens in New Mexico in May as part of the Mexican Wolf Recovery Programme aimed at bolstering the subspecies' population in the southwestern United States and Mexico. At just 10 days old, the pups - six males and one female - were carefully transported to New Mexico. During their journey, two animal care specialists and a veterinary technician from Brookfield Zoo ensured the pups were well-fed and kept warm. Upon arrival in New Mexico, members of the Mexican Wolf Interagency Field Team covered the pups with the scent of similarly aged wild pups to integrate them seamlessly into their new dens. Each pup was swabbed for DNA and given a studbook number before being placed back in the den. Biologists monitored the radio-collared mothers to ensure they accepted the zoo-born pups. This fostering process, which improves the genetic diversity of the wild population, marked a milestone this year with the 100th pup placed in the wild since fostering began in 2014. Two additional female pups from the same litter remain at Brookfield Zoo. The Mexican wolf, the rarest and most genetically distinct subspecies of grey wolf in North America, once numbered around 4,000 across central and northern Mexico and the southwestern U.S.
It's not all black and white between the five zebras that have called Forestry Farm Park and Zoo in Saskatoon their home for the past year.Zebra turf wars have led to two of them embarking on what the zoo calls "a new adventure" — which involves a move across the country.After being paired separately from the rest of the herd since last fall due to a medical issue, the two zebras — Koffee and LeeLoo, a gelding and a female — became a bonded pair, and they weren't horsing around.The zoo decided n
A man survived a shark attack by punching it in the face before being rescued by other swimmers at a popular California beach, a witness has said. The 46-year-old was in the water with a group at Del Mar City Beach near San Diego when he was bitten on the torso, left arm and hand about 90m from shore. One of the swimmers, Jenna Veal, was behind the victim during the attack and told Sky's US partner network NBC News she heard him scream for help.