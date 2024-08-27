Strong Wind Gusts Hit Amami as Typhoon Shanshan Nears Japan

Typhoon Shanshan was predicted to bring destructive winds and flash flooding to the Amami archipelago on Tuesday, August 27, as it made its approach toward south Japan.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency (JMA) said up to 400 mm of rain would fall in the 24 hours to August 28 in Amami, an island group over 180 miles south of the Japanese mainland in the East China Sea.

Sustained wind speed was estimated to pass 140 km/h on Tuesday, NHK reported. Gusts could exceed 250 km/h on Wednesday.

The JMA predicted the typhoon would make landfall in Kyushu on Thursday, following a path toward Hokkaido by September 1.

Footage filmed by X user @TokyoNaoya showed rough seas, wind gusts, and rainfall in Amami on Tuesday. Credit: @TokyoNaoya via Storyful