Strong winds disrupt Christmas getaway travel

Strong winds are continuing to cause some travel disruption in parts of the UK as millions of people travel ahead of Christmas.

Yellow weather warnings for wind are in place until 21:00 GMT for Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, and northern and western England.

On Sunday, winds of 50-60mph are predicted, with the Met Office warning of gusts of up to 70mph in exposed coastal and hilly areas - a gust of 82mph was recorded in South Uist on the Western Isles on Saturday.

The weather has led to the cancellation of some ferry services and flights, road closures to high-sided vehicles and rail disruption.

Heathrow said around 100 flights had been cancelled on Sunday and passengers are advised to check with their airline before travelling.

A spokesperson for British Airways said on Saturday that adverse weather and restrictions on the number of flights able to take off and land had led to "a small number of cancellations".

They added: "We're offering free flight changes for those customers booked on short-haul services who don't wish to travel this weekend, and we will be offering rebooking and refund options as always to those whose journeys are disrupted as a result of the restrictions."

Motoring experts have said this will be the busiest weekend of travel of the year, with the RAC warning it could be a "pretty exhausting experience" and urging drivers to "be patient".

On Sunday, many ferries which operate around Scotland and to Northern Ireland, have been cancelled.

P&O Ferries said journeys between Larne and Cairnryan have been cancelled until at least 20:00 on Sunday.

NorthLink Ferries said it had cancelled all its sailings for the day, while CalMac cancelled a number of services and warned of "possible disruption" on other routes.

Network Rail warned that strong winds could "severely impact the railway, with train delays and cancellations".

ScotRail warned that speed restrictions may be rolled out across its services, while Great Western Rail said trains would not be running between Exeter Central and Okehampton or Barnstaple until around 18:00, due to the weather.

On the roads, National Highways said that the A66 was closed in both directions to high-sided vehicles between the A1M and M6 due to strong winds.

The A19 Tees Flyover between the A66 and the A1046 are also closed to high-sided vehicles.

Saturday saw a number of ferries between Northern Ireland and Scotland cancelled, speed restrictions in place on some trains in Scotland, a "small number of flights" cancelled at Heathrow Airport due to "strong winds and airspace restrictions", and some road closures in exposed areas, due to the strong winds.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis warned motorists about driving conditions: "With the weekend bringing a mix of strong winds along with heavy, and in some places wintry, showers, it's going to make many of the estimated seven million getaway trips by car a pretty exhausting experience."

He urged drivers to "be patient", adding: "These are journeys that matter to us this time of year, don't expect to get there the minute your sat-nav says you will.

"Allow yourself a bit of time to make it easy and get there safely."

The RAC predicts that congestion hotspots could include:

Both directions of the M1 to Gatwick via the M25 and the M23

Liverpool to Chester on the M53

Oxford to the south coast via the A34 and the M3

The M25 to the south coast along the M3

The Taunton to Almondsbury Interchange in Bristol heading down the M5.

The AA warned of a "perfect storm" of Christmas getaways and bad weather with a predicted 22.7 million drivers hitting the road on Saturday and 21.3 million on Sunday.

The winds are expected to ease by Monday, but it is "absolutely not" looking like a white Christmas, according to Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin.

Instead, the UK will see "a grey Christmas" which "is going to be very, very mild", he said, with cloud and rain set to move in.

Away from the roads, the first of the rail closures taking place over the festive period began on Saturday, with a section of the Midland Main line will closed between London St Pancras and Bedford until 29 December as projects costing £29m are completed. This will affect travel to Luton Airport.

Passengers await their trains at London Euston station on Saturday morning [PA Media]

Engineering works will also impact other stations over Christmas, including Paddington and Liverpool Street in London, as well as in the Cambridge and Crewe areas.

Asked why so many trains are cancelled over Christmas for work to take place, at a time when people might be more likely to make leisure journeys and use trains if available, Robert Nisbet, the director of nations and regions at the Rail Delivery Group, which represents National Rail and train operators, said "plenty of thought" goes into closures and the festive period is chosen because "on the whole fewer people travel" then.

He added that the engineering works would improve services and reliability

Meanwhile, the Port of Dover says it is expecting 25,000 cars to pass through it this weekend.