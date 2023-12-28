Strong winds disrupt Isle of Wight ferry sailings

Operators have urged passengers to check sailings beforehand

Travellers are being warned to expect disruption on crossings to the Isle of Wight due to strong winds.

Red Funnel said it anticipated cancellations to its high-speed Red Jet service between Southampton and West Cowes.

The vehicle ferry between Southampton and East Cowes is running but could take longer, it added.

The ferry firm said disruption on most services was expected to last until 18:30 GMT.

Ongoing maintenance on Red Funnel's vehicle ferry Red Falcon also meant three sailings each way had also been cancelled.

Departing Southampton: 0515 / 0815 / 1115

Departing East Cowes: 0645 / 0945 / 1245

The operators have apologised for the inconvenience and urged passengers to check sailings beforehand.

Hovertravel suspended its Southsea to Ryde route due to adverse weather earlier but it has since resumed.

