Strong winds, dry fuel spark concerns for wildfires in West Texas, New Mexico

Red flag warnings were issued Monday due to critical fire danger in West Texas, eastern New Mexico and the Oklahoma/Kansas/Colorado corner.

The combination of warm temperatures, gusty winds and low humidity could produce the potential for dangerous fire conditions across portions of the area.

PHOTO: Red flag warnings are in place for parts of Texas, New Mexico and several other Southwest states. (ABC News)

With wind gusts reaching over 60 mph, alerts remain in effect from Colorado to Texas.

Relative humidity may only reach the low teens or even single-digits in these areas.

The public is urged to avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks, according to the National Weather Service. In addition, people are asked to extinguish smoking material in vehicles since accidental ignitions have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

The warnings will remain in effect through Monday evening.

