Strong winds and heavy rain continue in B.C.'s south coast on Boxing Day

VANCOUVER — Hundreds of people in British Columbia remain without power on Boxing Day as strong winds and heavy rains continue to hammer B.C.’s south coast.

BC Hydro says around 1,600 customers were without power in the province as of 10 a.m. on Boxing Day.

That's less than the approximately 5,000 customers who were left in the dark on Christmas Day in the province's coastal areas due to the stormy weather.

Environment Canada says a low-pressure system is bringing on Thursday wind gusts ranging from 70 to 90 kilometres per hour for Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria, and the Southern Gulf Islands.

Rainfall warnings also remain in place for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and Squamish.

BC Ferries has issued a fresh round of travel advisories on Thursday morning, saying sailings between the Tsawwassen ferry terminal in Vancouver and Southern Gulf Islands have been cancelled due to high winds.

The Pacific frontal system is bringing around 15 centimetres of snowfall to the Coquihalla Highway, between Hope and Merritt, and 30 centimetres of snowfall to Highway 3 — Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press