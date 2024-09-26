Strong winds heighten risk of power outages across B.C.

The first significant windstorm of the autumn season is heading towards coastal regions of British Columbia.

Following some damp weather earlier in the week, residents of the province can expect some fierce winds heading into Thursday.

Although there will be an brief reprieve from the wet weather, power outages can be expected in areas with winds gusts over 70 km/h.

B.C. wind event

Gusty southeast winds associated with a deep area of low pressure will approach the province's northern coast early Thursday.

Winds pick up along the northern and central coast on Thursday morning before peaking in the afternoon. Those in Tofino can expect to see wind speeds of up to 80 km/h. Haida Gwaii can expect to see the strongest wind gusts from the system with wind gusts exceeding 100 km/h.

Along the southern coast, southeasterly winds will pick on Thursday afternoon, hitting speeds of 60 km/h along the lower Mainland and in Victoria. The gusts will peak during the evening, before dissipating in the overnight hours.

B.C. wind gusts September 25

There is an elevated risk of power outages across the province, particularly in coastal regions. There is also a risk of ferry cancellations and delays along smaller routes further north along the coast.

Looking ahead, the wet pattern continues in the region into Friday, with drier conditions expected throughout the weekend and into early next week.

Stay turned to The Weather Network for more forecast updates across British Columbia.