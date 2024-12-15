160,000 without power in B.C. amid high winds, storm surge warning issued

VANCOUVER — BC Hydro says it is making progress by restoring power for about 265,000 customers on the West Coast as high winds batter the province.

Environment Canada warned Saturday morning that the Metro Vancouver area could be hit with 70-kilometre-per-hour winds and gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour as a low-pressure system moves in.

Bowen Island, Lions Bay, West Vancouver to Boundary Bay, and Saturna Island are expected to see winds gusting up to 90 kilometres per hour this afternoon before easing in the early evening, it forecast.

The storm has not only brought down power lines, and knocked over trees but also blew a black canopy tent off a building on Alberni Street in downtown Vancouver on Saturday.

Another affected area is Highway 99 at Brunswick Beach, where crews expect the cleanup effort to last until 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Tania Visintin said on Saturday night that the object had hit two vehicles after falling.

But Visintin said as far as she knows, there were no injuries.

"VPD was on scene for traffic control while the object was removed from the road," said Visintin in a statement.

Environment Canada has also issued a coastal flooding warning for the Greater Victoria coastline and Vancouver Island coastline, including areas from Cordova Bay to East Sooke.

The wind event might cause damage to buildings, especially to roof shingles and windows, it said.

More than 300,000 customers on the West Coast are without power as of 9 p.m., said BC Hydro, after high winds led to downed lines, fallen trees and power outrages.

It said winds are now easing in most communities and restoration work will continue into the night until tomorrow.

The utility said that after a multi-year drought, vegetation has been weakened across the province, making it more susceptible to wind.

BC Hydro said while crews have made progress, they have also faced challenges due to the heavy debris on some roads, limited ferry service in some areas, and ongoing strong winds that are making it "too dangerous" for crews to work in the field.

The high winds also led BC Ferries to cancel multiple sailings due to high winds in the Strait of Georgia, affecting sailings travelling between Vancouver and Victoria, Vancouver and Nanaimo.

The city of Vancouver said park board crews have closed access to all of Stanley Park due to high winds.

The city said in a statement that recent wind events in the fall have caused numerous tree failures, especially since many trees in the park are vulnerable to high winds due to the hemlock looper outbreak, and Saturday's winds might cause tree-related risks.

Environment Canada is also warning of a storm surge on B.C.'s south coast that could reach a metre high.

It says a deep low-pressure system is expected to make landfall over northern Vancouver Island on Saturday, which can develop strong southeast winds across Haro Strait.

Minor coastal flooding is possible along exposed shorelines, especially in low-lying areas, and residents should be prepared for higher-than-usual water levels accompanied by waves or stronger currents.

It said coastal areas of Metro Vancouver and the entire western side of Vancouver Island are vulnerable to the surge.

The town of Sidney, B.C., located just north of Victoria, issued a storm alert Saturday, warning residents to stay away from certain areas due to storm surges and high tide.

Elevated ocean water levels along with significant wind and waves are expected, which the forecaster says will likely exceed the highest tide.

It warns that coastal flooding due to large waves will coincide with that high tide.

In Metro Vancouver, Surrey, Langley, Richmond and Delta are all vulnerable to the surge with flooding likely near the coastline and nearby low-lying areas.

It said the threat comes with high tides on Saturday from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2024.

Nono Shen, The Canadian Press