Strong Winds and High Waves Strike California Coast as 'Bomb Cyclone' Hits

Strong wind and high waves were striking the California coast on Wednesday, November 20, as the effects of a bomb cyclone started to be felt.

Footage filmed by Shreenivasan Manievannan shows him and his wife walking in windy conditions and high waves crashing against a pier in Pacifica on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service warned of potential life-threatening flooding in Northern California between November 19 and 22.

It said that wind gusts of more than 60 mph were likely on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, it warned of gusty winds and high surfs and “prolonged heavy rain” in coastal Northern California.

The bomb cyclone had caused widespread power outages in Washington, with peak wind gusts as high as 100 mph reported in Canadian waters near Vancouver Island.

At least two people died in the storm in Washington: one in Bellevue, and one in Lynnwood. Credit: Shreenivasan Manievannan via Storyful