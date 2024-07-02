Strong Winds Lash St Lucia as Beryl Moves Through

Storyful

Powerful winds whipped through parts of Saint Lucia on Monday, July 1, as Hurricane Beryl lashed the southeast Caribbean.

Video captured by an employee at the Treehouse St Lucia vacation rentals shows gusty winds in the town of Soufriere.

Wind gusts as high as 63 mph were reported in Saint Lucia on Monday, the National Hurricane Center reported. The hurricane downed power lines, impacted the water supply, and left a trail of damage on the island, according to local reports. Credit: Treehouse St Lucia via Storyful

