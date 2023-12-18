Strong winds rip roof of Salem car wash, send large tree crashing into home
High winds toppled trees, knocked down branches and ripped a roof off a building in New Hampshire on Monday.
High winds toppled trees, knocked down branches and ripped a roof off a building in New Hampshire on Monday.
More than 300 people were rescued from floodwaters in northeast Australia, with dozens of residents clinging to roofs, officials said on Monday.
An exceptional storm rolling into an exceptional pattern will see Canada experience the world’s largest weather anomaly to begin the week
Mayim Bialik was reportedly earning a cool seven-figure paycheck prior to her unceremonious dismissal last week from Jeopardy! According to Puck News, the Big Bang Theory vet was pulling in an annual salary of $4 million. The figure includes her work on the game show’s syndicated version as well as the myriad ABC primetime iterations. …
Environment Canada has issued winter weather travel advisories for much of southern Ontario and snow squall warnings for communities near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay. The weather agency says rain is expected to quickly turn into snow later today as colder air moves into southern Ontario. It warns that snow in many parts of southern Ontario may become heavy at times and wind gusts of up to 60 kilometres per hour could result in blowing snow in some areas. Environment Canada says travel could be h
The 2016 Democratic candidate had the shortest, bluntest response.
Prince William has been forced to interrupt his Christmas break with wife Kate Middleton and his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to travel abroad for an important engagement…
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie, Princess Anne and other senior royals must adhere to this strict drinking etiquette at Sandringham this Christmas when they visit King Charles and Queen Camilla
Alice Wood, 23, drove 158 metres with her fiance Ryan Watson underneath her Ford Fiesta.
Kelly Clarkson opened up about her 2023 weight-loss journey during a recent episode of her talk show, sharing that she doesn't "have to wear Spanx" anymore.
Sánchez said she is 'overwhelmed with love and gratitude' ahead of her 54th birthday
ProPublica reported that Thomas pushed a Republican lawmaker for a pay raise in 2000 after running into him on a flight back from a Georgia resort.
The Hunt family honored Swift with a sparkly accessory fit for an international pop star
Couric's eldest daughter, Ellie, shared the news via a friendship bracelet before a Taylor Swift concert earlier this year
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no strangers to criticism. Even so, a take-down from The Hollywood Reporter would have hurt. The magazine, the trade bible in the world of film, television and showbusiness has included the couple on their annual “winners and losers” list for 2023. They were not on the right side.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted the selfie a week after sharing her latest release for her beauty brand on Instagram
GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley is gaining some momentum on former President Trump among New Hampshire Republican voters, though Trump still holds a strong lead in the early nominating contest. The latest CBS News/YouGov poll released Sunday found Haley has emerged as a top alternative to the former president, consolidating much of the non-Trump vote.…
Authorities said Jason Karels drowned Bryant, 5, Cassidy, 3 and Gideon, 2, at his Round Lake Beach, Ill., home on June 13, 2022
The day holds double significance for the musician as its also marks his 40th wedding anniversary to his wife Patti Hansen.
"I totally understand why he left. That's a lot, a lot of money.”
"They’re not going to stop with immigrants," said Ruth Ben-Ghiat, who explained the calculated reason behind Trump's "poisoning the blood" rhetoric.