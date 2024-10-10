Strong winds set to whip into Atlantic Canada, but don't blame Hurricane Milton

An unsettled pattern will span Atlantic Canada as we head into the Thanksgiving weekend. A large low pressure system will meander over the region to close out the week, with widespread showers and windy conditions forecast. Another low will track into the region during the weekend, merging with the original low.

While all eyes remain on Hurricane Milton and its devastating impacts across Florida, Milton will not be to blame for the blustery weekend weather on Canada's East Coast.

As daytime temperatures sit near, or below seasonal, there's also the chance for widespread snow to fall across Labrador through parts of the weekend and early next week. As Canadians know far too well, October snows are not out of the question.

Weekend winds pick up on Friday

Atlantic Canada is certainly no stranger to strong winds and fall storms, but this weekend will likely bring the first widespread wind event of the season to much of the region. Some may be tempted to think it's related to Hurricane Milton, but that's actually not the case. Milton is moving toward the east-northeast, and this general motion is expected to continue through Thursday, followed by a turn toward the east by Thursday night.

An intensifying low pressure system just off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador will generate the blustery, northerly winds. Through Friday afternoon, the wind speeds will pick up, with gusts up to 70 km/h forecast for coastal areas. With the low centered near Hopedale, the Labrador coast from Makkovik to Nain could see gusts over 100 km/h on Friday.

Baron - Saturday afternoon wind gusts ATL

Conditions will remain gusty on Saturday with the reinforcement of a broad upper level low, and southern sections of the Burin and Avalon Peninsulas could see winds gust between 70-90 km/h. For areas inland, winds between 50-70 km/h are forecast.

By Sunday, gusty winds will pick up along coastal areas of the Maritimes, and the west and south coasts of Newfoundland.

Baron - Sunday am wind gusts ATL

Periods of rain persist through Thanksgiving Monday

While winds will be the noticeable change to the recent weather across Atlantic Canada, there's also more rain in the forecast.

Primarily sea-effect rain showers are expected for Cape Breton and western Newfoundland on Friday, with rain and snow spreading into Labrador.

Another low pressure system will drive showers back into the Maritimes on Saturday, with even the risk for some rare fall thunderstorms across southern sections through the afternoon hours.

Baron - ATL rain through Sunday

Sunday will be mainly sunny across the Maritimes, with showers continuing for Newfoundland, but be sure to keep the rain boots in reach, as the soggy weather returns once again to the Maritimes for Thanksgiving Monday.

