Strong winds from Storm Henk to batter parts of UK

Waves crash in Brighton

A large swathe of the UK is expected to be battered by high winds and rain throughout the day as Storm Henk hits.

The Met Office has issued an amber wind warning for travel disruption, roof damage and possible power cuts across southern England, the Midlands, East Anglia and Wales until 20:00 GMT.

Gusts of 70 to 80mph are expected on exposed coasts in the west. Inland they are likely to be up to 60mph.

Heavy rain is also expected across most of England and Wales.

The Environment Agency has issued more than 100 flood warnings and almost 200 flood alerts.

In its warning, the Met Office said there was also a risk of flying debris causing "injuries or danger to life".

It added there was a good chance of power cuts which could impact mobile phone coverage.