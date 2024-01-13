Strong winds today, snow squalls possible Sunday morning
A widespread winter storm warning is in effect as a major system will bring significant impacts across southern Ontario Friday night and into Saturday morning
The extreme cold in Western Canada has delayed air travel, set off traffic chaos in some regions and endangered lives with no relief coming until after the weekend. Environment Canada said temperatures in Edmonton dropped to -37 C Friday morning and may hit -40 C overnight for the first time within city limits since January 1972. "To put it into context, what is considered a normal temperature for the middle of January in the Edmonton area is highs of -8 and lows of -16," said Environment Canada
A major winter storm takes aim at Ontario this weekend, with dangerous blizzard-like conditions threatening travel late Friday
Fewer than 72 hours after the midweek snowstorm that hit the Ottawa-Gatineau area comes another late-week storm after sunset Friday.Environment Canada has winter storm warnings for almost the entire region except for communities along the water west of Brockville.All forecast double-digit snowfall totals and strong winds. None mention the rain and ice that made up the back half of the earlier storm.Most say the snow should end Saturday morning.The highest snowfall forecast is west of Ottawa.A ra
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Campaign events are falling as swiftly as the Iowa snow as wintry weather hampers both Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis as they clamor for support in the days before Monday's leadoff presidential caucuses. Prolonged freezing temperatures, combined with strong winds, foreshadow possibly life-threatening conditions on the night that Republican voters are set to gather to make their pick for their 2024 nominee. Iowans are accustomed to the cold, though the latest winter wave, co
Yampil has arrived at the Five Sisters Zoo in West Lothian after Ukrainian soldiers found him in an abandoned zoo following the Russian invasion.
Plan for some difficult travel across Atlantic Canada this weekend, with more snow, ice and strong winds on tap
“Incredible” drone footage shows the animals swimming near Crescent City, officials said.
Southern Ontario welcomed a significant snowfall that started Friday evening.
Extreme cold and Arctic outflow warnings span the majority of British Columbia heading into the weekend as temperatures plunge to threatening levels
Heavy snow and gusty conditions as you head into your Friday evening commute. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
VANCOUVER — Ski resorts are closed because of extreme cold, teachers are impressing students by instantly freezing boiling water, and it's even too cold for a zoo penguin walk. Extreme cold has moved over Western Canada from the Arctic, bringing wind chill values approaching -50 to some areas, surprising even residents who know how to deal with cold winters. Ben DeKleine, owner of Magel's Cafe in Prince George, B.C., said freezing temperatures there have put his truck, which is usually ready for
Most of B.C. is experiencing extreme cold Friday morning as Arctic air blows across the province.Temperatures have dropped as low as –45 C in some areas and it dipped to –12 C in Vancouver, where the wind is making it feel like –23 C early Friday morning.In Victoria it is –10 C, with wind chill making it feel like –20 C. Extreme cold spots included:–40 C in Dawson Creek –38 C in Prince George and Fort Nelson–37 C in Yoho National Park–36 C in MackenzieEnvironment Canada has issued nearly two doz
A brutal blast of Arctic air will spread through the central US right after a powerful storm exits the US, eventually bringing the coldest air of the season as far south as Texas.
Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for Toronto on Friday night, calling for 10 to 25 centimetres of snow by Saturday morning."Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," the federal weather agency said in the warning issued at about 8:30 p.m.The forecast called for peak snowfall rates of five to eight centimetres per hour.The snow was expected to be heavy at times but was expected to transition to rain later Friday night as temperatures rise above freezing."
Scientists studied the mountain for years, but the animal went unnoticed — until now.
Despite lower totals than originally forecast, meteorologists remain confident of heavy snow this weekend.
A humpback whale with a broken backbone was captured on camera by a drone photographer off the coast of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula in late December.Alexander Schmidt (@alexsharks_) of Apex Ocean Divers (@apexoceandivers) said he spotted the whale on December 26 during an expedition off Cabo San Lucas, and noted that she had learned to use her pectoral fins “to push herself through the ocean.”The crew determined that the whale was likely struck by a ship.Schmidt said ship strikes on whales happen “on a daily basis” but can be avoided with help from groups such as the Pacific Whale Foundation and the Great Whale Conservancy, which “create pathways for ships to move without using the highly trafficked whale migration paths.” Credit: alexsharks_/apexoceandivers via Storyful
Blizzard-like conditions and occasional thundersnow will spread over southern Ontario through the overnight hours Friday into Saturday
