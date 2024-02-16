Strong Winds Tonight, Snow Late Friday

The Canadian Press

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A brawny nor'easter dumped up to 37 centimetres of snow on Nova Scotia on Wednesday before trudging to Newfoundland, where the wind picked up and a swirling snowfall enveloped much of the province. Across the top of eastern and northeastern Newfoundland, up to 60 cm of snow was expected in communities from St. John's in the east to the Bay of Exploits in the west, and the winds along the coast were expected to gust at 100 kilometres per hour until Thursday night. Farther south