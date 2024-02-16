Strong Winds Tonight, Snow Late Friday
El Niño is on its way out, and conditions may abruptly switch toward La Niña as we head through the summer months
Weather advisories and winter storm warnings remain in effect for much of Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday, with schools and some services closed for the morning. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)Weather advisories and winter storm warnings remain in effect for much of Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday, with schools and some services closed for the morning.Schools that fall under NLSchools — formerly the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District — in the St. John's metro region are
Southern Ontario's first significant snowfall in a few weeks is expected Thursday, and may lead to arduous afternoon and evening commutes as high winds accompanying the system is likely to make for poor visibility on the roads
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A brawny nor'easter dumped up to 37 centimetres of snow on Nova Scotia on Wednesday before trudging to Newfoundland, where the wind picked up and a swirling snowfall enveloped much of the province. Across the top of eastern and northeastern Newfoundland, up to 60 cm of snow was expected in communities from St. John's in the east to the Bay of Exploits in the west, and the winds along the coast were expected to gust at 100 kilometres per hour until Thursday night. Farther south
A Valentine's Day snowstorm has prompted school closures and travel delays across parts of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. Drivers urged to plan ahead with dangerous travel expected through Wednesday
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said Monday the federal government will stop investing in new road infrastructure — a comment that immediately drew attacks from the Opposition Conservatives and some premiers.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Lights from fishing boats illuminating heavy snowfall helped guide four crew members off a teetering vessel Wednesday night that had run aground that morning in Newfoundland as a massive storm set in. The burly nor'easter brought two days of heavy snow and high winds to parts of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador, causing school cancellations, coastal damage and the abandonment of the Cape Cordell fishing vessel near Fortune, N.L. "It couldn't have been an easy decision
Heading out to enjoy the long weekend across southern Ontario? Watch out for gusty winds and snow that could lead to hazardous travel through Sunday
Thursday brings another day of closures and cancellations, as potent nor'easter continues to wallop Newfoundland with heavy snow and gusty winds
While Maritimers will have the opportunity to dig out from the nor'easter, Newfoundlanders may have wait a little bit longer as the snowy, windy effects continue into Thursday
Heavy snow and strong winds hit Canada’s easternmost province of Newfoundland and Labrador on Wednesday, February 14, lowering visibility and causing travel issues, according to reports.Footage shows heavy snow coming down Wednesday morning in Trepassy, a town on the southern Avalon Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador.Meteorologist Chris Murphy said: “It’s a ‘nowhere to be cause there’s nowhere to go’ kind of day.”The southern Avalon Peninsula could expect up to 30 cm (12 in) of snow and maximum wind gusts of 80 km/hr (50 mph), with isolated 100 km/hr (62 mph) gusts along exposed parts of the coast, Environment Canada said. Credit: @Trepassey_NL via Storyful
It’s early February and the fields surrounding Northern Lights Wildlife Society shelter in Smithers, B.C., are bare and brown. Extreme drought conditions that dried up watersheds across Western Canada last year show no sign of easing, with little snow to replenish the parched ground. Angelika Langen says the property was covered in ice a few days earlier. Now, it feels like spring and the long driveway is a mess of mud. But the unpredictable weather is not what’s on her mind. “Too many bears,” L
Police are reporting multiple crashes and urging drivers to be cautious after a burst of snowfall on Thursday left messy conditions on Toronto's roadways.Toronto's Pearson International Airport is reporting that a fraction of flights scheduled to leave or depart on Thursday have been cancelled. Several flights have also been delayed.An earlier winter weather travel advisory for the city warned the snow could impact rush hour traffic. Environment Canada called for total accumulations of five to 1
This year's mid-January cold snap has dealt a severe blow to British Columbia's wine industry, causing catastrophic crop losses across the Okanagan Valley.The latest report from the Wines of British Columbia — a non-profit organization which represents the interests of wineries in the province — and a management consulting firm projects 97 to 99 per cent decrease in grape and wine production across B.C.Temperatures plunged well below –20 C between Jan. 11 to 15, killing buds that would have even
The Municipal District of Pincher Creek, Alta. is rerouting residents to water standpipes near its Beaver Mines and Cowley stations for fills of potable water. In one of the latest examples of senseless vandalism in the community, the coin box on the standpipe in Pincher Creek was damaged last week in an obvious attempt to get money from the sealed unit. With its Pronghorn Avenue location now out of commission, the MD has reopened its two remaining standpipes. Both were closed off this past summ
