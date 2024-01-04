Avoid travel if possible: Storm threatens up to 35 cm of snow in Newfoundland

Click here to view the video

Buckle up, Newfoundland, winter is about to turn it up a notch this weekend.

A winter storm will bring significant snowfall and hazardous travel across Newfoundland Friday and Saturday. The storm could bring 15-35 cm of snowfall, potentially the highest totals of the season so far. However, the bar isn’t set too high from the lacklustre cold and snow this season.

Needless to say, but travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Avoid travel if possible.

MUST SEE: Winter to finally show up in January as El Niño bested by polar vortex

image4

While some uncertainty does still remain with the storm's track, here's what we know so far.

Friday through Saturday morning

Impactful winter weather is on its way. Heavy snowfall rates and gusty winds are forecast as a strong storm moves in Friday through Saturday. That combination will significantly reduce visibility on the roads, with blowing snow and whiteout conditions. People are urged to stay off the roads during that time.

image7

By Friday morning, snow moves into Newfoundland’s southern shores. Snowfall rates significantly intensify by the afternoon and evening –– possibly hitting 5 cm per hour through the event, especially for the Burin and southwest Avalon Peninsula.

Rapidly accumulating snow will create intense weather, so expect deteriorating weather conditions by the evening commute. The Burin and Avalon peninsulas will likely be the hardest-hit, while central and western areas will be much lighter.

image5

The Avalon is forecast to see the most amount of snow, with 20-35 cm in total, from Friday through Saturday morning. The Burin is forecast to see 15-25 cm. Gander will be on the western edge of the system, so it is forecast to only see 5-10 cm.

The storm’s track continues to wobble, which could bring in all snow or a mix to some on the island. A few weather models show the storm track farther north, which could bring in ice pellets or mixing to the southeast. Others pinpoint the track to the east, risking an all-snow event.

Story continues

image11

The current forecast is for cooler temperatures to remain over Newfoundland leading to an all snowfall event.

P.E.I. and eastern Nova Scotia will likely see a combination of sea-effect and a touch of the system snow Friday, totalling 5-10+cm, with higher totals likely for higher elevations.

Although the snow will end by Saturday morning, winds will continue to gust upwards to 70 km/h through the day, reducing visibility from the freshly fallen snow.

image9

This all comes after St. John’s airport saw its driest December on record with 55 mm of precipitation, and 42 cm of snow, Newfoundland will be in the crosshairs for some active weather later this week.

St. John’s hasn’t seen a snowfall event with 15 cm of accumulation or higher, yet, this winter, but that could soon change.

Stay with The Weather Network for the latest on your forecast across Newfoundland.

WATCH: January will bring winter back to Canada, finally

Click here to view the video