Stronger together on Pink Shirt Day

The community once again stepped up to support Ratihén:te High School students and their efforts to raise their voices against bullying.

It was all part of Pink Shirt Day, which since 2007 has taken place on the last Wednesday of February to promote an anti-bullying message. Just like last year, media teacher Christine Lefebvre’s grade 10 and 11 students produced pink shirts for the whole school to wear, selling the extras to community members to raise money for this year’s prom.

The 20 pink sweaters sold out in only two hours, raising $900.

“I feel proud that we made the sweaters all by ourselves, and seeing the students and community members wear them is very rewarding,” said grade 11 student Tara Bonspille.

The shirt is all about inclusion. It reads “Haudenosaunee Stronger Together” and features the familiar image of six people holding hands, representing the six nations of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy – similar to the image on the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake logo. However, in the Ratihén:te version, every second person is wearing a ribbon skirt.

“I’m really impressed. I’m proud of them,” said Lefebvre. “They work really hard to make these sweaters. You see their pride reflected in it.”

She said the activity not only instills pride in the older students who participate in making the sweaters, but it also makes younger students excited to take part in the future.

And, of course, the most important aspect is the message of Pink Shirt Day.

“They know at school, this is a safe place where they’ll be loved and cared for. No matter what they do, how they look, what their lifestyle is, they’ll be accepted here, and that’s it,” said Lefebvre.

“This is a way of showing a student who might not know it that they’re not alone.”

Patricia Gabriel, who works at the Kanesatake Health Center (KHC) Maternal Child Health Department, is one of the community members who bought a pink sweater. Although she always enjoys supporting local initiatives, she was all the more motivated by getting to know the students this year through her role in moontime teachings and sex ed.

Story continues

“They’re a great bunch of kids who show so much love and interest for our culture,” said Gabriel.

“I wanted to not only support them as a community member but as one of the aunties that comes to their school.”

Robin Sky, who works at the Onen’tó:kon Healing Lodge, also made a point to buy a pink sweater from the students.

“I have supported the Ratihén:te High School on this anti-bullying campaign in the past as well because I believe awareness and accountability are key areas to strive for better communication and understanding how to empower our community,” Sky said. “I also love the creative and artistic expression that the students find each year to make this possible.”

She said the fight against bullying concerns her as a community member and addictions counsellor, adding that her colleagues at the Onen’tó:kon Healing Lodge wear pink shirts to show their support as well.

In addition to the importance of Pink Shirt Day, raising money for prom is always a priority, Lefebvre suggested. For Ratihén:te students, whose graduating classes are very small, prom is a major event for friends and family as well.

“They’ve worked so hard, it’s unreal, to get to where they are. It’s a huge accomplishment,” said Lefebvre.

“It’s not only just for them, but it’s that collective for the rest of the community to celebrate them and for our student body to see that this is a big deal. It’s something to celebrate and make the younger ones look forward to their time when they get there, and it gives inspiration and hope to get to that final stage.”

marcus@easterndoor.com

Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door