‘Strongest winds of winter’ to hit UK as Met Office issue new weather warnings
The Met Office has issued a number of yellow weather warnings for Friday and Saturday this week as it predicts some of the “strongest winds of the winter so far.”
Regions across Scotland and Northern Ireland are most likely to be affected by the weather warnings, as the weather agency listed 24 local authorities which would be hit by the extreme weather change.
These regions can expect 50-60 mph winds inland and 70-80 mph winds along the coast, as the Met Office warned that this could get “higher than this in a few locations.”
Along with the weather warnings, the Met Office said people could expect some “damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs”, as well as power cuts with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
They even warned of “injuries and danger to life” from “flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material” thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.
The Met Office then warned that this might affect road, rail, air and ferry services for these areas.
The weather agency issued a new map which shows that a powerful Jet Stream above the North Atlantic will cause a return to wet and windy conditions with disruptive weather “likely.”
They described a “deep area of low pressure” expected to pass across the northwest of the UK across Friday and Saturday, which will bring a spell of “very strong” southeasterly to southwesterly winds.
The Met Office said: “The wind strength will gradually ease through Saturday from the south.”
A powerful Jet Stream will develop above the North Atlantic this week, with perhaps the strongest winds of the winter so far 🌬️
This means a return to wet and windy conditions in the UK by Friday with some disruptive weather likely. Keep up to date with the forecast. pic.twitter.com/DCPvsRBboT
— Met Office (@metoffice) January 19, 2025
Meteorologist Craig Snell said that the “conditions are expected to become gradually more unsettled” this week, with Thursday seeing a “significant change across the country.”
“We’re expecting to see more rain accompanied by stronger winds. Temperatures will also be below par for what we usually see at this time of year.”
Friday’s forecast is expected to bring “more notable” wind and rain.
While the strongest winds will be towards the north west, the UK as a whole can expect it to become a lot windier towards the end of the week.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow.