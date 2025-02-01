Struggle To Form Habits? This Is How Long It Actually Takes

We’re now just about a month into the new year and, although it isn’t sentient, I’m acutely aware that my notes app list of ‘resolutions’ is laughing at me from the other room.

The truth is, I still fall asleep reading my phone, I rarely go for walks and haven’t even opened my so-called gratitude journal.

It’s not something I’m proud of but I just give up very quickly when I try to form new habits. I’m not sure if it’s my particular strand of neurodivergence or just plain stubbornness – but man, I am not great at this, and often find myself a month into the year feeling quite hopeless.

Because by now, I should have formed the habit, right? It takes 28 days, right?!

Wrong, actually.

How long it actually takes to form a habit

If you’re like me and have been feeling bad about your supposed inability to form lasting habits, you can rest assured that we have been misled all of this time and it actually can take a lot longer to get into routines.

According to a new study from the University of South Australia, new habits actually begin forming within two months and sometimes, they can take much longer to settle than that.

Speaking to Science Direct, University of South Australia researcher, Dr Ben Singh, said that contrary to popular belief, healthy habits take far longer than three weeks to lock down.

“Adopting healthy habits is essential for long-term well-being but forming these habits ― and breaking unhealthy ones ― can be challenging,” he said.

“At the beginning of the year, many of us are setting goals and making plans for the months ahead -things like being more active, cutting back on sugar, or making healthier food choices ― but while common wisdom suggests that it takes just 21 days to form such habits, these claims are not evidence-based.”

Phew. There’s still time. There’s always time!

In fact, Dr Singh added: “In our research, we’ve found that habit formation starts within around two months, but there is significant variability, with formation times ranging from four days to nearly a year.”

How to make a new habit stick

Their research did more than identifying how long it takes to form a habit — it also provided insights on how to improve your chances of making them stick once you’re getting into the swing of things.

Dr Singh explained: “If you add a new practice to your morning routine, the data shows that you’re more likely to achieve it. You’re also more likely to stick to a new habit if you enjoy it.

“Planning and intending to complete a new behaviour can also help solidify a new habit, so make sure you continue to make time to include your new healthy habits into your everyday activities. This could be as easy as laying out your gym clothes the night before a morning walk or having a healthy lunch ready to go in the fridge.”

I’m pretty hopeful now.

