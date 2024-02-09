The struggle with recruiting new DSWs a main focus in CLEC/CUPE bargaining

While Community Living Essex County (CLEC) and its CUPE 3137 workers headed back to the bargaining table last week, one major issue was evident that was impacting everyone, lack of staffing.

CUPE 3137’s roughly 600 frontline developmental service workers and administrative workers have been without a contract for nearly a year.

Ahead of heading back to the table last week, CUPE 3137 workers sent an open letter to CLEC - which provides supports and services to over 700 children, youth, and adults with an intellectual disability in Essex County. It was signed by more than 70 percent of CUPE 3137 members, demanding an end to the practice of forced overtime, CUPE noted.

CLEC is the largest not-for-profit employer in Essex County.

Paul Brennan, a frontline worker and CUPE 3137 President, explained CLEC has been in a staffing crisis for some time. When they sat around the negotiations table, they presented key focuses on why they believe staffing has been an issue.

Wages, he said, is a major concern, with the starting wage being just over $22/hour. That is money that can be made at a lot of other jobs. With an entry-level position, new employees are either going to be part-time or casual, which he said limits flexibility as there could be a mix of shift times.

CLEC Executive Director Karen Bolger said the organization has tried to create flexibility in scheduling for employees, so they can work longer hours, like working four ten-hour shifts, then get three days off in a row. That helps with work/life balance.

Part time hours have been increased to 36-hours a week, she added.

Brennan noted the other major issue is when workers are “stuck at work.”

This typically happens when there is a sick call and an employee is working in a 24-hour support situation. As a result, people can get stuck at work.

“It has become, I’d say, part of our work culture for far too long,” Brennan said, noting from what he has heard from fellow employees it happens quite frequently.

He said many employees don’t want to upset anyone and just end up staying late.

“If you are caring for someone who needs your support, you can’t leave them,” he explained.

So far, he said management hasn’t offered what CUPE calls an acceptable solution to the matter. Brennan said he has tried, even before contract negotiations began, to propose solutions, like a float team, but they didn’t gain traction.

It’s a unique situation to this field, he said. He believes an on-call system could help. CLEC uses a call list, which he said is more of a “would you like to work list.”

“Not all sacrifice can come from the workers,” he said. “If there is a ‘stuck at work shift’ it always lands on that worker’s back.”

With inflation putting so much pressure on workers, how does a single individual afford a roof over their head if they are starting at around $22/hour, Brennan asked.

It is going to take a lot of work from all levels – from the agency and government – to find a solution,” Brennan noted.

“Our goal is to make this a place people want to work,” Brennan said.

“The importance of our work is we help people with disabilities connect to their communities and live meaningful lives,” Brennan said, noting this work requires a large skill set.

When the province provided a $3 wage increase to PSWs during the pandemic, Brennan acknowledged Bolger advocated for CLEC’s DSWs for that wage increase. He said they are appreciative of that. Outside of that, he claimed they have not had a substantial pay increase in decades.

Bolger said the developmental service workers did get what worked out to be an average of 13.6% wage increase through the pandemic pay increase.

"That was huge. That was necessary at the time to keep people working and for our retention strategies and even to get more people to come,” she said.

Both Brennan and Bolger said there are incentives offered to PSWs at healthcare facilities, for instance, like signing bonuses, that may be pulling people away from the developmental services sector and making it challenging to attract new employees.

“We are posting constantly,” Bolger said as far as recruitment is concerned, noting CLEC uses many strategies to recruit.

“We are in competition with health and education,” Bolder explained. “One of the issues we are facing are all the incentives that are provided to health and long-term care.”

There are also incentives for students to go into nursing and PSW programs, like free tuition and bonuses. They are necessary for those sectors, but the unintended consequence is perhaps deterring students who would have possibly chosen to take the developmental services program.

She said they have advocated that DSWs get similar incentives as well. Recruitment has been a significant issue for developmental service organizations across Ontario, Bolger agreed. “While CLEC has dedicated significant human and financial resources to trying to recruit new developmental service workers, it hasn’t returned to pre-COVID staffing numbers,” Bolger shared.

Pre-COVID, CLEC had around 750 employees across the board. Currently, it is down to 692. Of those, 641 are CUPE members that provide direct support and eight administrative officers.

This makes CLEC down around 60 employees to what it was pre-COVID, Bolger said, but it also has not been able to open all supports and services. For example, its out of home respite program for children and adults is not back to pre-COVID levels. Bolger said talks with the union will continue in the near future, with a conciliator.

“We just want to keep moving things forward.”

CLEC has received a grant to hire a consultant who helped with recruitment marketing. A call went out to the CLEC staff to share their stories through the “I found it at Community Living” initiative. Part of the idea is to show potential employees they can find flexibility, they are giving back to people, they are doing important work they can feel good about on behalf of individuals with intellectual disabilities.

That can be found at www.communitylivingessex.org/footer/job-opportunities/ along with more employment information. She added CLC is 100% funded through the Ministry of Children, Community, and Social Services. It relies on the government to provide funding to compensate employees at the level they deserve, Bolger said.

CLEC has joined developmental service organizations across Ontario in calling on the provincial government to provide an immediate 5% increase (#5tosurvive) to base funding, including Passport and Special Services at Home.

“We haven’t had significant base-funded increases in three decades,” she said. CLEC does a tremendous amount of fundraising and has stretched dollars as far as it can. “But now, the dollar we have been stretching can’t be stretched any further.”

CLEC has a fleet of vehicles it needs to maintain and fuel, the cost of insurance, food, and living continues to rise. The government is not increasing budgets to pay for that. “That indirectly affects our ability to negotiate with our employees,” Bolger added.

She said CLEC has employees that have been therefor many years. The work is meaningful, she said.

She was able to present to Ontario's Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy last fall, when he came to the area as part of pre-budget consultations. He was aware of the #5tosurvive campaign. She noted she also communicates with local MPPs to advocate for their sector.

Sylene Argent, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Essex Free Press