Stubborn fog casts a weekend gloom over parts of southern Ontario
Why are we seeing fog across southern Ontario? Here's all the details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
A child was dragged off a dock and underwater in a rare attack by a river otter at a marina in Washington state on Thursday, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said.
A harbor seal in the Pacific Northwest on Friday found itself in the mouth of a humpback whale and in desperate need of an exit strategy. The image atop this post, captured by Tim Filipovic of Eagle Wings Tours, shows the moment the s
The crash is the latest instance of a Tesla electric vehicle fire requiring mass amounts water to extinguish.
Tropical Storm Gordon is weakening over the Atlantic, but the Southeast US faces rain from Francine and another storm brewing.
Vancouver was the only market where gas prices increased between Sept. 5 and Sept. 12.
Mary Adele Chocolate is still a bit rattled after seeing a family of bears getting into the garbage outside her home in Gamèti, N.W.T., a little over a week ago."I know bears can do anything, you know, they can break the window, they can break the door, or they can do anything, if they're hungry," she said."And I'm scared of that. I have children and our grandchildren here all the time."Chocolate said there were three bears seen around Gamèti that day, and she says that wildlife officers ended u
A spectacled bear was born in a rescue center built in a community where bears are protected in a dry forest area of Peru. The bear cub, which has not yet been named, was discovered by park rangers from the rural community of Santa Catalina de Chongoyape, who noticed that the mother bear, Lola, was not leaving her den. The spectacled bear, a vulnerable species native to the South American Andes, is known worldwide thanks to Paddington Bear, a children's storybook character created in 1958 by British writer Michael Bond.
A four-day rescue operation has freed a humpback whale from the fishing gear in the Hecate Strait off British Columbia. Paul Cottrell, with the Fisheries Department, says the whale had been trapped in the gear for months. (Sep. 13, 2024)
The truck was upside down near a boat ramp by the dam on the Pemigewasset River, officials said.
Ridge of high pressure is going to remind a lot of folks of summer in Southern Ontario this weekend. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details.
La Niña is still running late, and when it does get here, may not stick around very long. And that could help at least limit one factor that was expected to enhance this year’s hurricane season.
Four plants used by wild gorillas in Gabon could be promising targets for future drug research, a new study says.
LONDON (AP) — A judge on Friday rejected plans for the United Kingdom’s first new coal mine in three decades, delivering a victory for climate groups who challenged the project's claim it would have zero impact on global emissions.
LONDON (AP) — An animal rights group trying to get real fur out of the bearskin caps worn by King's Guards at Buckingham Palace took aim Thursday at the cost of the ceremonial garb.
Tropical Storm Gordon formed Friday in the deep Atlantic Ocean, and while it was expected to slightly strengthen over the next few days, it appears to pose no threat to land.
Trent the ginger cat had a lucky escape when he was rescued by the RSPCA and fire service after falling into a huge storm tank at a sewage plant in Nuneaton, Warwickshire. The bedraggled feline was spotted by a member of the public who was working at the plant that day. They were concerned that the cat wouldn't be able to get out - and could potentially drown if there was heavy rain - so contacted the RSPCA. RSPCA Inspector Nicola Johnson, who attended the site said, “The poor cat was 10 metres down there - he must have gotten in by falling. We don't know how long he had been in there as it might have taken time for someone to notice a cat was in there - it's not something you expect to see!” Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service attended and, using a ladder, the crew managed to get into the storm tank and safely capture the cat. Nicola checked the cat over and, though a little scared from his ordeal, he had no injuries. “Given that he was rescued from a Severn Trent plant, we have named him Trent,” said Nicola. “The name suits him well!” Trent was taken to the RSPCA's Birmingham Animal Centre but isn't microchipped so if an owner doesn't come forward soon, adventurous Trent will need adopting!
The city of Vienna could see a whole summer’s worth of rain by the beginning of next week
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia and Vietnam signed multibillion-dollar energy transition deals in 2022 that were heralded as drastic shifts in financing that would enable the coal-dependent countries to pivot to cleaner energy.
It’s going to be another active week across the Prairies as a familiar pattern spreads over the region
HONOLULU, Hawaii (AP) — Investigators reviewing the emergency response to last year's devastating wildfire on Maui said in a report released Friday they found “no evidence” Hawaii officials made preparations for it, despite days of warnings that critical fire weather was about to arrive.