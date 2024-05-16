Student who addressed Labour pledge-card launch went to fee-paying school

Ms Molokwu said she had been particularly inspired by her tutor playing the 1987 song (Something Inside) So Strong by Labi Siffre - LEON NEAL/GETTY

A student who appeared at an event with Sir Keir Starmer promoting Labour education policy went to a fee-paying school, it has emerged.

Tito Molokwu, a master’s student at the London School of Economics, praised Sir Keir for a platform that includes the introduction of VAT on independent school fees.

But the Guido Fawkes website reported Ms Molokwu attended St Margaret’s Hampstead in north London, which charges students termly fees of up to £6,254.

She is also listed on the school’s website as one of its notable alumnae after a magazine named her as one of the UK’s top 150 African and African-Caribbean students.

In her remarks at the event in Thurrock, Essex, Ms Molokwu recalled her time at Queen Elizabeth Girls’ School in Barnet, a non-selective academy, but did not mention her time at St Margaret’s.

“One day I want to be part of a Labour government for all regardless of their class, their race or their gender,” she said.

“Teachers are the backbone of our society. I’ll always remember my form tutor and English teacher back in Year 10 at Queen Elizabeth Girls’ School in Barnet…

Complete attention

“[She] gave each and every student her complete attention, treating every student as uniquely gifted and worthy of achieving their dreams.”

Ms Molokwu said she had been particularly inspired by her tutor playing the 1987 song (Something Inside) So Strong by Labi Siffre.

She then quoted the lyric: “Brothers and sisters, when they insist that we’re just not good enough, well we know better – just look him in the eyes and say ‘we’re going to do it anyway’.”

Ms Molokwu concluded she was “hopeful” that a Labour government would “transform our nation’s schools so that all children will have access to opportunities”.

Labour has staunchly defended its policy of removing tax exemptions for independent schools, despite an analysis by the Adam Smith Institute suggesting it could cost the Treasury up to £1.6 billion a year.

Ms Moloku’s LinkedIn profile shows she previously interned for David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, while also shadowing Anneliese Dodds, the Labour chairman.

The Labour Party declined to comment.