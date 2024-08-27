Student killed on first day of classes at Rice University in an apparent murder-suicide

This story contains mention of suicide and possible domestic violence. If you are at risk of suicide, please stop here and contact 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for support. Those facing domestic abuse can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit its website for a virtual chat.

A student was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at Rice University in Houston, which placed the school in lockdown for nearly two hours, according to officials.

"It is with deep sadness and shock that I write to you on what should have been a day filled with promise and new beginnings," said the university's president, Reginald DesRoches, in an email sent to the Rice community and forwarded to USA TODAY. "Instead, we find ourselves mourning the loss of one of our own in a tragic event that has shaken our campus to its core. "

Monday afternoon, the first day of the university's fall semester, Rice University police responded to a wellness check just before 4 p.m. local time, said DesRoches, at a press conference recorded and shared by Fox 26 Houston that same night. They then found the victim's body in her room with an unidentified man, who did not have a connection to the university.

The suspected shooter was also deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"Tonight, we will wrap our arms around our students," said the university's president, Reginald DesRoches, at a that same night a Monday press conference recorded and shared by Fox 26 Houston.

DesRoches confirmed there was no immediate threat on the university's campus and asked the community to keep those at the university in their prayers.

Classes were canceled on Monday and Tuesday, but the campus will remain open.

"We encourage you to come together as a community, spend time with each other to mourn and use the campus resources available for counseling," wrote DesRoches in his email.

USA TODAY has contacted the Rice University Police Department for more information.

Andrea Rodriguez Avila was a junior at the university, according to the university.

There was a note from the suspect left at the scene that indicated the two were in a relationship, reported CNN.

Murder-suicide investigation: 5 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Long Island home

Supporting university's students, staff following tragedy

The university set up a call center to help students and members of the Rice community, stated a Facebook post from the university.

Those in the community needing support after Monday's events can call 888-282-2703 or 262-333-1745.

Students needing support can also contact Wellbeing at 713-348-3311, which is available 24/7, and faculty and staff can call the Employee Assistance Program from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time, stated DesRoches email.

"I urge you to lean on each other, to offer support and compassion, and to remember that we are all joined in our grief and care," wrote DesRoches.

Anyone who is struggling with thoughts of suicide can call or text 988, and people facing domestic abuse can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

Julia is a trending reporter for USA TODAY. She has covered various topics, from local businesses and government in her hometown, Miami, to tech and pop culture. You can connect with her on LinkedIn or follow her on X, formerly Twitter, Instagram and TikTok: @juliamariegz

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rice University student killed in apparent murder-suicide at dorm