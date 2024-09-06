Student killed in Joppatowne High School shooting, alleged gunman arrested
The Harford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting inside Joppatowne High School Friday. A fight broke out between two students inside a school bathroom just after 12:30pm. One allegedly pulled a gun and shot the other. The 15-year-old victim, Waren Curtis Grant, was rushed to the hospital where he later died. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/student%20killed%20in%20joppatowne%20high%20school%20shooting