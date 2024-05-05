Student protesters disrupt University of Michigan graduation

Our Foreign Staff
·2 min read
Students wore the traditional keffiyeh headdress and graduation caps as they waved Palestinian flags while walking down the centre aisle of Michigan Stadium
Students wearing the traditional keffiyeh headdress and graduation caps as they waved Palestinian flags at Michigan Stadium - Jacob Hamilton/Ann Arbor News via AP

Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel protesters briefly disrupted a commencement ceremony at the University of Michigan on Saturday.

Videos shared on social media showed dozens of students wearing the traditional keffiyeh headdress and graduation caps and waving Palestinian flags as they walked down the centre aisle of Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, among cheers and boos from a crowd of thousands.

The ceremony continued and campus police escorted the protesters toward the back of the stadium, but no arrests were made, according to Colleen Mastony, a spokesperson for the university.

“Peaceful protests like this have taken place at U-M commencement ceremonies for decades,” Ms Mastony said in a statement. “The university supports free speech and expression, and university leaders are pleased that today’s commencement was such a proud and triumphant moment.”

Pro-Israel students also held up flags during the graduation ceremony.

A student holds an Israeli flag during the University of Michigan's spring commencement ceremony
A student holds an Israeli flag during the University of Michigan's spring commencement ceremony - Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Students across the US have rallied or set up tents at dozens of universities to protest against the months-long war in Gaza and to call on President Joe Biden and their universities’ perceived links to the Jewish state.

They have demanded their schools divest from companies that support Israel’s government, such as arms suppliers.

Many of the schools, including Columbia University in New York City, have called in police to quell the protests.

Tensions briefly flared up once more on Saturday at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. Police officers in riot gear are seen in a video moving on an encampment of pro-Palestinian protesters, cuffing some demonstrators with zip ties and dragging them across the lawn.

Police have so far arrested more than 2,000 protesters at colleges around the country.

After walking down the centre aisle of Michigan Stadium, the protesters were escorted by police toward the back of the stadium
After walking down the centre aisle of Michigan Stadium, the protesters were escorted by police toward the back of the stadium - Katy Kildee/Detroit News via AP
A University of Michigan spokesperson described the protests as 'peaceful', adding that no arrests were made
A University of Michigan spokesperson described the protests as 'peaceful', adding that no arrests were made - Katy Kildee/Detroit News via AP

The University of Michigan is one of the many to have altered their security protocols for graduation ceremonies.

The school told Reuters last week it trained staff volunteers on how to mitigate disruptions, a change from the usual duties of guiding guests around campus and showing them to their seats.

The anti-war protests have been staged in response to Israel’s offensive in Gaza, which it launched after a Hamas attack on Oct 7 that Israel says killed 1,200 people. Israel has killed over 34,000 people in retaliation, according to Gaza health authorities, and flattened the Palestinian territory.

