Student robbed, sexually assaulted walking to school
Police are investigating after a student was robbed and sexually assaulted while walking to school. According to police, officers responded at around 9:49 a.m. Friday to the 3000 block of Tioga Parkway. An officer met with the juvenile victim who said she was approached by a male suspect wearing all-black clothing and a mask. He then sexually assaulted her and stole her backpack, before fleeing the area. ConneXions charter school sent home a letter to the school community Friday confirming the incident.