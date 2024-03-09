Student robbed, sexually assaulted walking to school

The Canadian Press

Ontario's police watchdog says one man is dead and another has been arrested after exchanging gunfire with Ontario Provincial Police northeast of Greater Sudbury. The province's Special Investigations Unit says it is investigating an "OPP-involved shooting" but did not immediately say whether the man who died was shot by police. OPP say around 5 p.m. Thursday officers pursued a vehicle after it fled a traffic stop in Kirkland Lake, Ont. SIU says there was "an exchange of gunfire" in the area of