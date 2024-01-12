Student survey helps school board support ‘equity learning’

Most students are happy and feel like they belong at their schools, a new survey from the Near North District School Board (NNDSB) confirmed.

The NNDSB recently presented the results of a student survey that collected demographic data. The survey was doled out in in the Spring of 2023 and was designed to “identify and address systemic barriers and determine responsive programming and learning supports for students.”

“The data is used to honour students’ voices and learn more about their school experiences to be responsive to their needs,” the board noted in a recent release.

Around 4,000 people responded to the survey. Students provided feedback, as did parents and guardians, who filled out the survey for their JK to grade six kids. The survey was voluntary and anonymous.

The survey, entitled “This is Me,” is meant to “eliminate systemic racism and advance racial equity in school boards,” the board noted. Learning more about the students helps the board “identify differences and gaps in our students’ experiences and outcomes, based on their diverse needs.”

This past Tuesday night, System Principal of Student Well-Being and Equity Lisa Lamoureux, Principal of Student Achievement and Well-Being Chris Walkling and Data Analyst and System Planner Frank Albeartie presented the results of the “This is Me” survey,

The findings will allow the board to continue to implement relevant resources “to support student learning,” and ensure “programs, supports, anti-racism and gender identity educations are available for all students,” the board noted.

This September, the Province mandated school boards implement mental health modules for grades seven and eight, and the NNDSB will continue with that program. For a second year, the board also has Equity Coaches in schools, who “support equity learning with students and staff.”

These coaches are provided with professional development throughout the school year, the board noted.

The results of the survey can be found on the NNDSB’s website. It’s included within the Board’s January 9 agenda package, so scroll down until you see the “This is Me” title.

David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

David Briggs, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca