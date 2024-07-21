Student wins £20k payment after dentist removed wrong tooth

Courtney Monksfield, who is now 20, had a healthy tooth removed in 2017 - SWNS

A student has been awarded a £20,000 payout because the wrong tooth was extracted when she was 13, due to an admin error.

Courtney Monksfield, now 20, was left with an unnecessary gap after a healthy tooth was taken out under anaesthetic in 2017.

An X-ray photo showed the gap created by the erroneous extraction after dentists wrongly wrote down she needed one upper and one lower tooth removed.

She should instead have had two upper teeth removed, due to overcrowding on her top jaw.

It wasn’t until a follow-up appointment that it became clear she’d had a completely healthy tooth removed.

She has now been awarded a payout of £20,000 after the dentist made a partial admission and settled out of court.

Ms Monksfield, an archaeology and forensics student, said: “I was so shocked when I realised a completely healthy tooth had been taken out.

A panoramic X-ray shows the gap where a healthy tooth was pulled out - SWNS

“It was not a nice feeling and there were so many unknowns about what would happen next. I’d been left with a gap in my bottom jaw that shouldn’t have been there at all.”

Ms Monksfield, of Faversham, Kent, was a patient at the dental practice in Margate between 2015 and 2018.

In December 2015, the dentist advised she would be referred to hospital for two extractions to rectify overcrowding in her top jaw.

Ms Monksfield said her mum had to chase the practice for months for the referral, which was finally made in December 2016.

However, the referral stated that one upper and one lower tooth needed to be removed, rather than the two upper teeth that should have been noted.

Ms Monksfield attended hospital in May 2017 where her teeth were extracted under general anaesthetic.

She said: “In my follow-up appointment after the extractions, the error that had been made became apparent.”

Ms Monksfield should have had two upper teeth removed - SWNS

After months of consultations, Courtney underwent an operation which involved another tooth being removed and transplanted into the gap. She also underwent lower brace therapy.

The tooth that has been transplanted is unlikely to have a long term prognosis as she has suffered infections and decay. It is likely she will need an implant in the future.

Courtney added: “For three months after this transplant surgery, I experienced numbness in my lower lip which meant I had to constantly drink through a straw to avoid dribbling, and also affected my diet.

“I missed a lot of school to attend appointments – the whole experience was so disruptive.”

Lawyers from the Dental Law Partnership found there were also multiple other errors in the referral letter.

Amanda Anson, a solicitor, said: “The distress, pain and inconvenience our client has experienced [were] completely unnecessary.

“If the dentist involved had provided the correct referral, her problems could have been avoided.”