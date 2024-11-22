Students arming themselves with guns after being bullied

CBC

A warrant has been issued for one of the men charged in connection to the Pearson Airport gold heist after he failed to appear in court.Prasath Paramalingam, 35, is charged with one count of accessory after the fact for his alleged role in helping Durante King-McLean escape. King-McLean is the alleged wheel man who drove a white truck loaded with more than $22.5 million in gold from the Air Canada cargo facility in April 2023.Both men also face more serious charges in the U.S. in connection with