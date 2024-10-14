Students are back at Toronto Jewish school that was struck by weekend shooting

TORONTO — Students have returned to class at a Jewish girls’ school that was the target of a weekend shooting in Toronto’s north end.

Rabbi Nochum Sosover, the executive director of Bais Chaya Mushka, says 250 schoolgirls returned Monday after the building was hit by gunfire Saturday.

He says people in the community are concerned by the shooting but agree that reopening the school was the right thing to do.

Toronto police say an investigation continues into identifying those behind the attack.

Police said Saturday that the force's gun and gang task force is leading the investigation, with support from members of the hate crime unit.

The school was also the target of another shooting in May, and police say they are trying to determine if both incidents are connected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press