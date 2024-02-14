Students in CK Support Canadian Govt's Measures to Safeguard International Student Program

The international students in CK have appreciated the Canadian Government's initiative to support genuine students from across the world for higher studies in Canada.

"The changes to the Post-Graduation Work Permit Program are significant for master's graduates like me. A 3-year work permit opens up more opportunities for gaining valuable work experience and potentially transitioning to permanent residence," said Vikram Singh, Indian Graduate in Chatham.

Singh was talking in the background of an announcement made by Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, wherein he revealed that an intake cap on international student permit applications will be instituted to stabilize new growth for two years. The cap for 2024 is set at approximately 360,000 approved study permits, representing a 35% decrease from 2023. Provinces and territories will have individual caps, weighted by population, with renewals, master's and doctoral degrees, and elementary and secondary education exempted.

Recognizing the vital role that international students play in enriching Canadian communities, the Canadian government has unveiled comprehensive measures to fortify the integrity of the global student system. Amid concerns about the sustainability of recent growth and potential challenges international students face, the government is taking decisive steps to balance the benefits of hosting international students with the need to provide adequate support.

To implement the cap, study permit applications submitted to IRCC after January 22, 2024, will require an attestation letter from the relevant province or territory, a measure to foster fairness and sustainability. Provinces and regions are expected to establish processes for issuing attestation letters by March 31, 2024.

Indian Student in Comber, Raj Kapoor, said: "I appreciate the government's efforts to ensure the integrity of the international student program. It's essential to have support and resources for a positive academic experience. I hope these measures strike the right balance."

These temporary measures, in place for two years, will undergo reassessment in 2025, with ongoing collaboration between the federal government, provinces, territories, learning institutions, and education stakeholders to chart a sustainable path for international students.

In alignment with these changes, modifications to the Post-Graduation Work Permit Program eligibility criteria will be implemented. Starting September 1, 2024, international students in curriculum licensing arrangements will no longer be eligible for post-graduation work permits. Graduates of master's and other short graduate-level programs will gain eligibility for a 3-year work permit, allowing for a more extensive period for gaining work experience.

Additionally, open work permits will be limited to spouses of international students in master's and doctoral programs, aiming to streamline the program and better meet the specific needs of students at different academic levels.

"As an international student, I understand the challenges we face, and it's good to see steps taken to protect the system. Genuine students must receive the support they need for a successful study experience in Canada," said Aisha Malik, a Bangladeshi Student in Tilbury West.

The measures aim to safeguard the international student program's integrity, ensuring genuine students receive adequate support while addressing concerns related to housing, healthcare, and other services in Canada.

Saeed Akhtar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter