Students crash teacher's vehicle during school
Students take teachers car and crash it 10 miles from school
Students take teachers car and crash it 10 miles from school
One of the suspect's daughters escaped their home and reported him to police, per local authorities
York Region police say they are searching for at least three suspects after they stole a suitcase with a "quantity of cash" in a violent daytime robbery captured on video.The alleged robbery unfolded on Tuesday at about 5:10 p.m. at the exit of a commercial plaza in the area of Yonge Street and Meadowview Avenue in Thornhill.A man was driving his vehicle through the plaza parking lot when he was suddenly boxed in by a Lexus SUV and a Mercedes sedan, police said in a news release Thursday.Three s
Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial date on sex crimes charges has been set for May 5, 2025
The young man put it this way to the police officer: Halifax lawyer Billy Sparks had done more for him than even his own mother. He'd taken him golfing and to the casino, paid for food and beer, and let him sleep on the couch when he needed a place to stay. But in August 2023, the young man shared a secret with the constable, whom he had come to trust. For about two years, he said, Sparks had also been extorting him, requesting explicit photos and videos in exchange for representing him in crimi
A judge said the attack would ‘strike fear into every traveller on the Underground’.
A woman arrested as a result of a Toronto police fraud investigation has a lengthy history of fraud charges in Canada and the United States, CBC Toronto has learned.Toronto police said in a news release last month that the force had arrested Jodi-Ann Bonnick, a 33-year-old from Kleinburg, Ont., and charged her with more than two dozen criminal offences, including making false statements to procure money, fraud over $5,000 and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.Toronto police had previously
Joe Cornelius Sr. was a beloved figure in Minden, La. His own daughter, Keisha Miles, and her children knew a different man behind closed doors
Kirkland Warren, 28, previously pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated murder and second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Meshay Melendez, 27, and her daughter, Layla Stewart, 7
Jessica Barnes' remains were found last month, and subsequently, her husband Brandon Barnes and their roommates Kendall Mims and Victoria Tippett were arrested
Gloria Williams pleaded guilty last week to two charges connected with her son's murder
Rolando Viray Yanga, a 60-year-old Filipino American custodian, was killed outside his home on Sept. 29 after an apparent dispute that began at a Daly City, California, gym where he worked part-time. What happened: The altercation occurred after an argument over gym etiquette at Fitness 19 at the Westlake Shopping Center, where Yanga confronted 21-year-old Maarji Afridi, a gym member, about vandalism in the gym’s bathroom. As captured on surveillance camera, Afridi later followed Yanga home and shot him “execution style,” firing eight shots.
Tom Phillips was seen with his children on Monday, Oct. 7, according to the New Zealand Police
Prosecutors are examining new evidence as part of an investigation into Marilyn Manson, the Los Angeles County district attorney says.
Fifty men are accused of raping Gisèle Pelicot after her husband drugged her and left her unconscious.
Rebekah Edwards admits helping hide devices owned by her son Lewis, who was jailed for child abuse.
Jiryiah Johnson succumbed to serious injuries suffered in the attack
"I call it the dead dog state."
Warning: Viewer discretion is advised. A 10-year-old boy from Longueuil was badly burned with boiling water after a woman allegedly doused him with the burning liquid. As Global’s Tim Sargeant reports, the boy was hospitalized and the woman was arrested.
FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas law enforcement officer who pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of a man he repeatedly punched during a violent arrest caught on video in 2022 will be serving time in a federal prisons medical facility.
CNN’s Kate Bolduan wasn’t having it with Karoline Leavitt’s interruption as she checked her on Trump’s FEMA lies.