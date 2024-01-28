Students from Iowa school wins a spot in NASA STEM competition
There's a reason our perception of time changes as we age — but there are also ways to make it feel slower!
Today I learned people way back when could not stop eating giant tortoises, and I have some questions about that, personally.
Scientists simulating the death of supermassive stars witnessed an unusual kick that sometimes occurs in the moments after a black hole forms.
After the Miami Heat-Terry Rozier trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan commented.
Don't worry, they did show up later in the episode with their Bee Gees impression The post ‘SNL’: Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon Crash Dakota Johnson’s Monologue | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
A 1,000-year-old cemetery discovered near Kyiv, Ukraine, is said to have a pagan history, the Archaeological Institute of America annual meeting heard.
The pro wrestling company's founder resigned Friday as he faces a suit for allegedly sexually assaulting a former employee The post Ronda Rousey Claims Vince McMahon Still Holds Power in WWE Following Resignation appeared first on TheWrap.
Aged 43, Rohan Bopanna became the oldest male player in the Open era to ever win a grand slam title on Saturday when he and his partner, Matthew Ebden, won the Australian Open men’s doubles tournament.
TORONTO — The Wayne Train has made its final stop. After 15 hard-nosed NHL seasons where he filled the net and threw plenty of fists, Wayne Simmonds has called time on his playing career. The 35-year-old spoke to The Canadian Press on Friday ahead of the Hockey Diversity Alliance's first-ever WinterFest event scheduled for Feb. 3 in Toronto. With three kids under the age of five — his wife, Crystal, gave birth to the couple's first son two months ago — he has a lot on his plate. Getting one more
EXCLUSIVE: Slammed by allegations of rape, defecation, sex trafficking and more, Vince McMahon is out at WWE and UFC parent company TKO Group Holdings. “I stand by my prior statement that Ms. Grant’s lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and is a vindictive distortion of the truth,” McMahon said this …
If Alexander Zverev had reached the Australian Open final, a difficult situation would have got even more uncomfortable.
Moon Flashes During NASA's Apollo 17 mission just over half a century ago, astronauts saw strange flashes of light while orbiting the Moon. "Hey, I just saw a flash on the lunar surface!" astronaut Harrison Schmitt, the twelfth person to set foot on the Moon, told support crew member Gordon Fullerton. "It was a bright […]
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers’ impressive win streak has reached a sweet 16. Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists as the Oilers extended their franchise record run to 16 consecutive wins with a 4-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (29-15-1) who became just the third team in NHL history to have a streak hit the 16 game mark — the Columbus Blue Jackets won 16 games i
Signing Jon Rahm signals what LIV Golf aspires to be. Signing Anthony Kim would illustrate what it is.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jannik Sinner rallied from two sets down to take the Australian Open final from Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday and clinch his first Grand Slam title. The 22-year-old Sinner was playing in a major final for the first time and got there by ending Novak Djokovic’s long domination of the tournament in a semifinal upset. He’s the first Italian to win the Australian Open title in what could be a generational shift in tennis. For 2021 U.S. Open champion Me
Astronomers used the Hubble Space Telescope to make a landmark discovery of water vapor in the atmosphere of a planet just twice Earth’s diameter in size.
WINNIPEG — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 40th goal of the season and recorded his 600th career point as the Toronto Maple Leafs won a third straight game with a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. The Jets, who lost their third consecutive game (0-2-1), registered their third sellout of the season at Canada Life Centre, but plenty of the 15,225 fans were wearing Leafs jerseys and chanting for the visitors. Ryan Reaves, John Tavares and Simon Benoit, with an empty-net goal, a
NEW YORK — The NHL has suspended Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher five games for an illegal check to the head. Gallagher caught Islanders defenceman Adam Pelech with a clear elbow to the head at centre ice at 11:50 of the third period of Montreal's game Thursday night against visiting New York. Gallagher received a match penalty for his actions. While the Islanders scored twice on the ensuing power play, Montreal held on for a 4-3 win. The Canadiens forward will forfeit US$169,270.85
A Baltimore Ravens fan crafted a customized rug featuring quarterback Lamar Jackson Jackson was impressed with the rug and had to have it.
The Colorado Avalanche signed Zach Parise to a contract for the rest of the season, giving the Stanley Cup contenders some added depth and experience. General manager Chris MacFarland announced the deal Friday night. It's worth a pro-rated $825,000. “We are excited to add Zach to our group," MacFarland said in a statement. “Over his impressive NHL career, Zach has always been a highly competitive and driven forward who is hard to play against. We look forward to adding his veteran presence to ou