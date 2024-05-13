Students Killed in Bus Crash in Indonesia

At least 11 people were killed when a bus carrying students and teachers crashed in West Java, Indonesia, on May 11.

News reports said the bus was carrying a group on a school trip, and crashed into several other vehicles, and a pole.

The cause of the crash was believed to be brake malfunction, AP reported.

The crash sparked discussion on vehicle safety standards in the country.

Video filmed by X user @dodo_herera shows the mangled bus after it was brought back to the terminal in Subang. Credit: @dodo_herera via Storyful

