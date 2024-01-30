Students at Margaret Ma Murray School embrace Seven Sacred Grandfather Teachings

With the guidance of an Indigenous student support worker, grade five and six students at Margaret Ma Murray Community School are learning the Seven Sacred Grandfather Teachings.

The teachings are a set of principles that outline what human conduct should be toward others, highlighting values of honour and respect. They originate from the Anishinaabe people and have been adopted by several First Nations, including the Cree.

Each principle is taught to the students once a month. Since 2016, the province has required Indigenous culture to be integrated into all aspects of education.

An animal represents each principle within the teachings.

The eagle represents love, carries the teachings and flies closest to the creator. Representing respect, the buffalo, by giving its life and every part of its being, shows its deep respect for man. The bear has the courage and strength to face all fear. Honesty, or the sasquatch, teaches one to learn to walk tall. The beaver represents wisdom and all people’s limitations and awareness of their surroundings. The wolf represents humility, as one needs to walk selflessly and not selfishly. Finally, the turtle represents truth, as one carries life’s teachings on their back slowly and methodically.

One student’s thoughts on the subject were included in December’s report from School District 60’s superintendent.

“It was educational and also fun,” read the student’s letter.

A member of the Carrier First Nation and Saik’uz heritage, Indigenous student support worker Brittany Mycock feels educating the younger generation is a vital, positive step toward reconciliation.

“It’s incredible to see the conversations around the building,” said Mycock.

“To see students and staff engaged in a holistic way of learning. Ma Murray is doing such a fantastic job there.”

With the Grandfather teachings as a starting point, teachers Sara Amiot and Darren Plazer incorporated a project for their science and applied design skills and technology classes where the students created an Indigenous wall hanging.

Amiot says the project included Indigenous methods of taking colours from plants and dying them onto fabric.

Students were asked to reflect on the Grandfather teachings and choose an animal to represent themselves.

Amiot agrees with Mycock that teachings in school give the younger generation a better appreciation for Canada’s First Peoples and their history.

“This is not something that is part of the curriculum, but it is so relevant to encourage students to be well-rounded individuals,” said Amiot.

Amiot says that her students can be proud of what they created during this hands-on learning experience and use it to recognize what characteristics they shared with the principles in the Seven Sacred Grandfather Teachings.

Edward Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca