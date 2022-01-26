Students on P.E.I. to head back to class Jan. 31, health measures eased

CHARLOTTETOWN — Schools on Prince Edward Island will reopen for in-person learning starting Monday.

Chief medical officer Dr. Heather Morrison told a news conference today all kindergarten to Grade 12 schools will reopen next week with enhanced measures, including masking and testing.

The province will also see the loosening of some health measures next week.

Morrison says indoor dining and fitness facilities will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Monday, and organized gatherings will be permitted with a limit of 50 people, among other new rules.

Officials also announced 255 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the active case count to 2,640.

There are 14 people in hospital, including two in intensive care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2022.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The Canadian Press