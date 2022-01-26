Students on P.E.I. to head back to class Jan. 31, health measures eased

CHARLOTTETOWN — Schools on Prince Edward Island will reopen for in-person learning starting Monday.

Chief medical officer Dr. Heather Morrison told a news conference today all kindergarten to Grade 12 schools will reopen next week with enhanced measures, including masking and testing.

The province will also see the loosening of some health measures next week.

Morrison says indoor dining and fitness facilities will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Monday, and organized gatherings will be permitted with a limit of 50 people, among other new rules.

Officials also announced 255 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the active case count to 2,640.

There are 14 people in hospital, including two in intensive care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2022.

---

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Neil Young gives Spotify an ultimatum: my music or Joe Rogan

    Outspoken singer-songwriter Neil Young has given Spotify an ultimatum between streaming his music or continuing to distribute the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, known for featuring COVID-19 contrarians with confusing and dangerous views.

  • Lawmaker criticized for slurs arrested on shoplifting counts

    DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware lawmaker who came under fire last year for using a racist and sexist slur to refer to sex workers was arrested on shoplifting charges Tuesday, just days after announcing that he was resigning for health reasons. Newark police said a warrant was issued Tuesday for Rep. Gerald Brady’s arrest on two counts of shoplifting, and that Brady, 65, turned himself in a few hours later. He was released on his own recognizance. House Democrats announced last Friday that Brady wa

  • B.C. Appeal Court extends injunction against protests at Fairy Creek until September

    VANCOUVER — British Columbia's Court of Appeal has overturned a lower-court ruling and extended an injunction against old-growth logging protests until September on Vancouver Island. A panel of three judges granted the appeal by forestry company Teal Cedar Products Ltd. of an earlier B.C. Supreme Court decision that denied the company's application to extend the injunction by one year. More than 1,100 people have been arrested at protests in the Fairy Creek area near Port Renfrew. Justice Dougla

  • Premier League says 4 COVID-19 cases need for a postponement

    LONDON (AP) — Premier League clubs must have a minimum of four positive coronavirus cases within their playing squad before requesting a postponement, according to new guidelines announced on Wednesday and taking effect next month. Previously, teams had to show they did not have 13 senior players plus a goalkeeper available before asking for a game to be postponed. That also took into account factors such as injuries and players being on international duty. There have been 22 postponements since

  • Biden picks 6 lawyers for US prosecutor posts, diverse group

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated a diverse group of six lawyers to run U.S. attorney’s offices across the country, his latest picks for the top law enforcement positions. The nominees, announced by the White House on Wednesday, would run the federal prosecutors’ offices in Alaska, Connecticut, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico and Utah. They would include the first woman to serve as U.S. attorney in Utah and the first Black woman to serve as U.S. attorney in Connecticut. The

  • Poland starts construction of €350 million border fence with Belarus

    The construction of the 186-km fence is expected to be completed in June.View on euronews

  • Shoppers talk about empty grocery store shelves

    At this Save-On Foods in Vancouver, shoppers say there are indeed some empty shelves, but there's little evidence of panic buying.

  • Interest rate announcement, COVID rates across Canada: In The News for Jan. 26

    In The News is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to kickstart your day. Here is what's on the radar of our editors for the morning of Jan. 26 ... What we are watching in Canada ... Economic eyes will be on the Bank of Canada this morning as the central bank is scheduled to make an announcement about its trendsetting interest rate. Some economists are expecting the central bank to raise its key policy rate from its rock-bottom level of 0.25 per cent, marking the first of multi

  • No result in 3rd round of vote for new Italian president

    ROME (AP) — The third round of voting by Italian lawmakers for a new Italian president ended inconclusively on Wednesday, sending political parties into yet more intense negotiations to come up with a viable candidate to replace President Sergio Mattarella, whose term expires next week. No party has yet put forward a serious candidate as they ran down the clock on voting rounds requiring an absolute majority. Beginning Thursday, a president can be elected with simple majority, or 505 votes, rais

  • Sofia trip sparks hope of improved Bulgaria-North Macedonia relations

    The previous Bulgarian government had blocked North Macedonia's bid to join the EU. But now there is fresh hope that relations between the two countries can be improved. View on euronews

  • News bulletin 2022/01/25 20:43

    News bulletin 2022/01/25 20:43View on euronews

  • COVID-19 restrictions mean major losses for P.E.I. arenas

    It's been a tough month for Larry Richards. He's the manager and ice tech of the Montague Curling Club where, this month, curlers were going to gather for the 2022 P.E.I. Scotties Tournament of Hearts and then later, the 2022 P.E.I. Tankard. Rising COVID cases put a stop to that. Restrictions that followed cut business even further, when all rinks and clubs had to shut down completely in mid-January. "Curling and winter go together. Members can't get out to curl, and we can only run from October

  • 'Nobody knows what's going to happen': Ukrainian-Canadians anxious as Russian threat looms

    Ukrainian-Canadians say they are extremely anxious about the fate of their homeland. As Mike Drolet reports, many are calling for western governments to take a strong and united stance against Russia.

  • English testing blocking nurses from coming to P.E.I., says newcomers group

    A group that helps French-speaking newcomers get settled on the Island says English-language testing is blocking qualified, highly educated nurses from coming to work on the Island. La Coopérative d'intégration francophone de l'Île-du-Prince-Édouard, also known as the CIF, appeared before a legislative standing committee Tuesday. The group updated MLAs on the barriers to recruiting and retaining Francophone workers. "In other provinces their governments are sitting down with their professional r

  • 'Tasty little critter': Fishing for smelt on the frozen Miramichi Bay

    From the shoreline, Lynn Gregan's fishing operation in Miramichi Bay just looks like a few sticks poking up through the ice. When you make the trek across the frozen water by snowmobile and see it up close, it still looks like just sticks and ice. But when the chainsaws come out it's a whole other kettle of fish. A kettle of smelt to be specific. "A smelt is a delicate, tasty little critter fish that we have here in many Maritime provinces," said Gregan. "But here in Miramichi Bay, it's a delica

  • Free virtual counselling available to Albertans through U of C's Werklund School of Education

    The University of Calgary is offering free mental health supports to Albertans who are struggling with the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Its Werklund School of Education has three programs offering virtual counselling to Albertans looking for support: The Strong Mind, Strong Me program offers counselling to children and youth who have been impacted by the pandemic. The Becoming Strong Adults: Transitioning to Adulthood program is being offered to support emerging adults ages 18 to 25

  • Yemen's internet service returns after four-day outage following air strike

    ADEN (Reuters) -Internet services were largely restored in Yemen on Tuesday, residents said, after a four-day outage https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/yemenis-struggle-without-internet-third-day-after-air-strikes-2022-01-23 following Saudi-led coalition air strikes which damaged telecoms infrastructure. The Iran-aligned Houthi group's communications ministry said services had returned to all provinces after initial repairs. "To all friends and loved ones: We missed you," the Houthis' deputy foreign minister, Hussein al-Ezzi, said on Twitter, praising efforts to repair the damage.

  • Another weekend, another January storm for P.E.I.

    Another weekend storm is on the way for Prince Edward Island. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for all three counties in the province Wednesday morning. The statement said Environment Canada is monitoring what is expected to be a "very intense winter storm" that would have impact on Saturday into Sunday. "This storm is expected to bring snow, rain and strong winds to the region." The storm approaches on Friday and really hits on Saturday, said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

  • Former B.C. legislature clerk's cufflinks, whisky subject of indictment: Crown

    VANCOUVER — A special prosecutor says the former clerk of the British Columbia legislature claimed expenses ranging from malt whisky to cufflinks on the public purse. Brock Martland alleged in B.C. Supreme Court today that Craig James made the purchases during a visit to the United Kingdom in 2013 and filed them as work expenses. James has pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud over $5,000 and three counts of breach of trust by a public officer. Court has heard that the allegations relate to

  • Court reinstates injunction against Fairy Creek logging protesters

    Protesters are once again barred from blocking forestry work near the Fairy Creek watershed on Vancouver Island. In a unanimous ruling, B.C.'s Court of Appeal reinstated the injunction that allows logging company Teal Cedar Products, a subsidiary of Teal Jones, to continue its work. The area was the site of heated protests against old-growth logging last summer. In September, a judge ended the injunction, calling the police enforcement a "'substantial infringement of civil liberties." Today's ru