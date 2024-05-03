Pro-Palestine camp set up at University College London

Alex Barton
·2 min read
Students have set up a camp on the grounds of University College London
Students have set up a camp on the grounds of University College London

Students at University College London have set up an encampment on campus in support of Palestine.

Around a dozen orange tents are pitched outside the main building in Bloomsbury, London.

Protestors have called for the university to divest from “Israeli war crimes” along with a pledge to rebuild universities in Gaza.

Security is stationed at all entrances of the university campus, and those trying to enter are being asked to show their student identity cards.

Guards are not allowing any non-students onto the premises. Students said that this is not normal and that usually people are allowed to come and go freely.

One told the Telegraph the amped-up restrictions are in place because of the protest.

Students have three ‘demands’

Protestors called University College London a “disgrace” for its stance on the war in Gaza. One masked student said their demonstration was inspired by the action being taken at US universities.

Hundreds of students have been arrested at universities in America following protests over the Israel-Gaza war.

At UCL, two students holding up their fists and posing for a photo chanted, “In our hundreds, in our millions we are all Palestinian”.

Student protesters at UCL
Student protesters at UCL - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

A 20-year-old first-year student protestor told the Telegraph: “We are following in the footsteps of students around the world in asking for our university to divest the millions of pounds it has in companies that supply arms to Israel.

“It’s disgraceful that the university is invested in these companies.

“We have three demands of our university. The first is that we are asking the university not to pick sides. They shouldn’t pick sides and shouldn’t be investing in Israel.

“Secondly, we are asking the university to condemn the active genocide taking place just like it has condemned all previous genocides including the apartheid in South Africa.

“And thirdly we are asking the university to re-establish the educational system in Gaza. That’s it. These are our demands.”

‘We’re inspired by action in America’

Another 20-year-old third-year student, speaking under conditions of anonymity, said: “We are a coalition of students taking inspiration from the action in America.

“We are taking a stand to say enough is enough.”

He added: “We are calling for the university to divest completely from companies complicit in genocide.

“So far we have heard nothing from the university but we will continue our protest for as long as it takes for them to meet our demands.”

The protestor said ten students had slept in the tents currently pitched on campus on Thursday night.

He said there were 30 activists present during the day.

“We are expecting more people to show up today,” he added.

University College London was contacted for comment.

09:34 AM BST

More follows

Our reporter Alex Barton is at the scene.

