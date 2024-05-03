Students Sing US National Anthem to Pro-Palestine Protesters at Rutgers University

Students sang the US national anthem to a group of pro-Palestine protesters at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, before their encampment was cleared out on Thursday, May 2.

Footage filmed and posted to X by Brendan Gutenschwager on Thursday shows protesters on the Rutgers University campus with linked arms; behind them is a group of students singing The Star-Spangled Banner. A few of the protesters can be seen “taking a knee” as the song is sung. According to Gutenschwager, the students singing said they were “for the release of hostages.”

Additional footage shows protesters taking down their tents ahead of the university’s 4 pm deadline to dissemble the camp, with police officers present at the scene.

The encampment was one of numerous pro-Palestine protests across North American campuses. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful

