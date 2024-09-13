Students, staff prepare for first Rocky Mountain Showdown at CSU since 1996
The CU Buffs and CSU Rams are set to take each other on Saturday in Fort Collins for the Final Rocky Mountain Showdown until 2029.
The CU Buffs and CSU Rams are set to take each other on Saturday in Fort Collins for the Final Rocky Mountain Showdown until 2029.
Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady spent 11 seasons together as teammates between both New England and Tampa Bay. So, one might think that Gronkowski would sugarcoat his thoughts on Brady's first game in the broadcasting booth with Fox. But that wasn't exactly the case, and…
MSNBC guest Michael Steele says Donald Trump was rattled by the first words out of Kamala Harris' mouth The post ‘Morning Joe’ Pinpoints the Harris Debate Move That Knocked Trump Off-Balance: ‘From That Moment, He Was Different’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
The 3rd round pick of the Edmonton Oilers is moving on to another organization.
Tua Tagovailoa has had multiple concussions in his NFL career, and at least one Hall of Famer says it's time to consider retiring after the QB's latest head injury from Thursday night's Miami Dolphins loss to the Buffalo Bills. Former star tight end Tony Gonzalez s
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski identifies his top sleepers for Week 2.
Jade Cargill came to WWE with a lot of hype, and she's learning how to manage the expectations that come with it.
The Chiefs will be without this wide receiver veteran for at least a month.
A man rammed a gate with a pickup truck and then proceeded to drive onto the University of Colorado's football field.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyreek Hill had a quiet night in the Miami Dolphins blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Caitlin Clark got whistled for an offensive foul during the Indiana Fever's loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday, but even when it's "surprising" as she said, she knows teams like the Aces are going to be physical with her. While talking about the Aces' physical…
This former Boston Bruins forward is hoping to continue his career after not finding a home in 2023-24.
Week 1 wasn't the upset-wreaking chaos I'd envisioned. Betting favorites went 13-3, with those three upsets coming against quarterbacks who'd missed significant chunks of the 2023 season due to injury. Joe Burrow, Kirk Cousins and Des
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Thursday night against Buffalo because of a concussion after colliding with Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin and hitting the back of his head against the turf.
Justin Fields has been around football long enough to understand how this works, especially when you're a quarterback.
The Montreal Canadiens rookies had their first on ice session yesterday and one particular player stood out.
Pro Picks is a weekly column where AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi shares his picks for upcoming games. For all previous Pro Picks, head here.
Dominate your Week 2 matchups with all of our fantasy football content, all in one place!
The Miami Dolphins are trying to break a four-game skid against the AFC East-rival Buffalo Bills. They will have RB De'Von Achane in the lineup.
Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand discussed the Jeremy Swayman contract situation.
A former youth baseball coach who was well known in Montreal's West Island has been found guilty of sexual assault and sexual interference in a case that centred on one-on-one coaching sessions he gave to a 13-year-old boy.Robert Litvack, who is from Dollard-des-Ormeaux, was charged in 2021. The incidents took place in 2020 and 2021.Litvack worked as a coach and an administrator for the Lac-Saint-Louis baseball league from 2008 up until this year, where he had players who were between the ages o