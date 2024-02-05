Students in Summerland to take audience back to the Golden Age

Extra! Extra! Read all about it! Summerland Secondary School’s theatre department is taking audiences back to the Golden Age of the newspaper.

It’s easy to look back at the era through rose-coloured glasses, but those days were long for the youngsters who distributed the New York World. Tired of getting nickel-and-dimed by the publisher, Joseph Pulitzer, they initiated a weeks-long strike in the summer of 1899, which was the inspiration for Newsies – a Walt Disney Studios film produced nearly a century later.

But the story was told more eloquently as a musical on Broadway, the students of Summerland will be presenting it in that format.

Although the strike happened 125 years ago, drama teacher Heather Ayris sees it as a timely tale.

“Since COVID-19 the disparity between the rich and the poor has grown really big – the middle class has dissipated,” she said. “Standing up to the rich people, all the conglomerates making most of the money – it’s an honest slice of what we’re going through as a society now. There are lots of people – like the characters in Newsies – who are struggling to put dinners on the table.”

Fans and students alike know that Ayris’ productions never disappoint. Despite a large turnover of graduates last year who love acting, there were still more than 80 students who committed to this year’s show.

That factored into the decision to choose Newsies this year, since it requires a large ensemble. Albeit there are two casts to accommodate the number of students who signed up.

“We have to find shows that can give everyone a role and lots of stuff for people to do,” Ayris said.

One of the students filling this year’s big shoes is Grade 11 Izzy Young, who’s playing the lead role of Jack Kelly. Acting has been his dream for the past five years – he even managed to persuade Ayris to cast him while he was still attending middle school, and has been involved in the past five major productions.

“(Playing Jack) is a huge step that comes with huge responsibility,” Young said.

Story continues

It’s been a long time since newspapers ruled the media landscape, but Young can see how media moguls are still manipulating public discourse in 2024.

“In the past it was whoever owns the newspaper they own the world, whereas now whoever’s the biggest star on social media, they influence the world,” he said.

Newsies is running at Centre Stage Theatre during the last two weekends in February – the 15th, 16th, 17th, 22nd, 23rd and 24th. Shows start at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $18 at the school office, and there’s a two-for-one deal on opening night. Tickets are available from the high school.

Dan Walton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Penticton Herald