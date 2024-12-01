Students unable to speak with those who disagree with them, says Ivy League chief

Sian Beilock said social media has made it difficult for young people to interact with each other in person

Students can no longer converse with people who disagree with them because of a rise in online “echo chambers,” an Ivy League university president has warned.

Sian Beilock, a cognitive scientist who took the reins at Dartmouth College last year, said social media has made it difficult for young people to interact with each other in person.

“We’re seeing that students aren’t practised at having conversations with people who disagree with them, in part because social media puts you towards people who agree with you,” Ms Beilock told The Times.

The Dartmouth College president said that “learning to talk to people who are different from you is a muscle that you build with training” and that it is something her university encourages alongside counselling and wider support mechanisms.

Dartmouth College, in New Hampshire, also takes new students on trips into nature in a bid to teach them how to spend time off their phones.

Ms Beilock said students used to debate with people in person who they disagreed with, but now they communicate online and some are even scared to make a phone call.

Dartmouth College takes new students on trips into nature in a bid to teach them how to spend time off their phones - Scott Eisen/Getty

“I see that as a progress away from interaction and I want to bring that back,” she said.

She went on to explain that face-to-face communication is usually better than emailing because “things get lost in translation and especially in a crisis”.

Donald Trump made ending “wokeness” and “left-wing indoctrination” in education a central feature of his campaign.

The president-elect said he planned to cut money to “any school pushing critical race theory” and hinted he could introduce fines for universities that adopt diversity initiatives.

In order to get colleges to shun diversity programs — which Mr Trump said amounted to discrimination — the Republican said he “will advance a measure to have them fined up to the entire amount of their endowment”.

It comes after the “anti-woke” University of Austin (UATX) launched itself as an antidote to what its founders described as creeping “cancel culture” on American university campuses.

At the new Texas-based university, students are encouraged to disagree with each other and it is all but impossible for faculty members and undergraduates to get cancelled.

UATX claims to be a place where students and faculty “have the right to pursue their academic interests and deliberate freely, without fear of censorship or retribution”.