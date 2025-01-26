Students at Williams High School in Alamance County offering free tax preparation for low income individuals

BuzzFeed

"I teach kindergarten to bilingual children in Japan. One day, we were studying the traditional dance of another country and I said to 'link arms' with their partner. One of my students gave me a look of bewilderment and did not proceed to do so, so I instructed him again. 'Please link arms.' Still looking at me strangely, he proceeded to pick up his partner’s arm and LICK down the length of it."