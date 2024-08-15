STUDIO ROW: The Church Studio owner investing 3.5M to revitalize area in Tulsa

CBC

An eastern Newfoundland couple who were charged nearly $1,700 for one night in a Laval, Que. motel say Air Canada refused to give them hotel vouchers after their flight was delayed — leaving the pair to pay the hefty bill out of their own pocket.Craig Sharpe of Bay Roberts told CBC News he and his husband were travelling back from Newark Liberty International Airport on Saturday when their flight to Montreal was delayed due to the aircraft experiencing an earlier delay.Sharpe says an Air Canada