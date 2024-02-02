Study: Experimental drug could be potential non-addictive alternative to opioids

Reuters

Elon Musk's announcement this week that his startup Neuralink had implanted the first human patient with its experimental brain device generated immediate buzz. But Musk's statements on his social media platform X raised more questions than they answered about the trial for a risky device that the tech billionaire says could one day help the paralyzed walk, four experts in the brain implant field told Reuters. That is because the study was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a "first in human" or "early feasibility" trial, the four experts said, based on Neuralink's characterizations.