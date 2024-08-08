New study finds abortions increased in US since Roe v. Wade repeal

Despite 22 states instituting abortion bans of varying severity, a new study by the Society of Family Planning finds that broader access to abortion pills and telehealth-led procedures protected by Democrats' "shield laws" has contributed to a nationwide increase in abortions since the Supreme Court's June 2022 ruling.

The number of abortions in the United States has actually grown since the Supreme Court allowed states to enact strict bans on the procedure, according to a study released Wednesday.

Survey results reported by the Society of Family Planning (SFP), which advocates for abortion access, showed a monthly average of 98,990 for the first quarter of 2024, a increase above 2022 and 2023 figures.

The group attributed a significant part of the rise to broader access to abortion pills through online telehealth services.

It said the proportion of abortions nationwide occurring via telehealth had increased from four to 20 percent nationwide since April 2022.

The conservative-dominated US Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to abortions in June 2022, with many Republican-led states quickly moving to restrict or outright ban the procedure.

However, some Democratic-led states have enacted so-called "shield laws" that give legal protections to doctors providing telehealth services to patients in states with restrictions.

