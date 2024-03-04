Study finds how Americans are sprucing up their yards

Four in 10 Americans are turning to social media to find inspiration for their yard, according to new research. The survey of 2,000 Americans, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of TruGreen, with a yard or lawn found 40% get their yard and landscaping content from social media — beating magazines (28%) and tied with gardening/landscaping TV shows. Of those scrolling to find their next yard update, 47% have actually made a change to their outdoor space based on a trend they saw on social media. And 70% of respondents who look at yard and lawn content on social media say it’s made them more invested in maintaining and improving their outdoor space.