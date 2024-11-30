Study Finds Changes in Cholesterol May Indicate Higher Dementia Risk

Unexplained changes in cholesterol may be associated with a higher risk for dementia, new study shows.

Researchers found people with stable cholesterol levels had a lower risk of developing dementia compared to those with fluctuating levels.

Experts explain the findings.

Your cholesterol levels, good or bad, serve as an indicator of heart health. But, a recent study shows that if your levels are consistently all over the place, you may be at greater risk for developing dementia later in life.

A preliminary study to be presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2024 used in-trial and post-trial data of participants enrolled in a randomized clinical trial. It determined that low-dose aspirin was not effective in reducing heart disease risk in Australian and American adults. Worth noting: White adults made up 96% of the study, so the findings may not apply to everyone.

While one-third of the nearly 10,000 participants were taking cholesterol-lowering medication (or a statin ), none started, stopped, or changed the type of drug during the follow-up period.

All participants were relatively healthy adults in their 70s without dementia who had their cholesterol levels monitored annually. The first three cholesterol measurements taken in the study were used to determine how much each person’s lipid levels varied year to year. During almost six years of annual follow-ups, 509 participants developed dementia and another 1,760 developed cognitive decline without dementia.



Researchers found people with stable cholesterol levels had a significantly lower risk of developing dementia or showing cognitive decline compared to those with fluctuating cholesterol levels. More specifically, they found that high fluctuations (in the top 25%) in total cholesterol were associated with a 60% increase in dementia and a 23% increase in cognitive decline.

The results also showed that low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL cholesterol, or “bad” cholesterol) and total cholesterol fluctuations were associated with significantly faster declines in overall cognitive health test scores and tests involving memory and reaction speed.

On the other hand, high fluctuations in high-density lipoproteins ( HDL, or “good,” cholesterol ) or triglycerides (the most common type of fat in the body, storing excess energy from food) were not associated with dementia or cognitive decline.



So, what does it mean to have fluctuating cholesterol levels? Most people have steady cholesterol levels with changes over many years, says Jonathan Fialkow, M.D. , deputy director of Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute. However, “a few people have been found to have levels that can drastically change over a short period like one year. This would be termed ‘fluctuating cholesterol levels,’” he explains.

Most commonly, fluctuating cholesterol levels are the result of some other medical problems like thyroid abnormalities , or from medications or significant weight changes, says Dr. Fialkow. “In a general population, there is no evidence it is significant, though this new study looking at a population of people found that some with fluctuating cholesterol levels may have a higher incidence of dementia.” This is a new thought and would require much more study and evidence before it becomes a risk factor, he notes.

Lifestyle choices, such as exercise or diet, commonly impact cholesterol levels, says Kimberly Campbell, M.D. , cardiologist with Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia. Therefore, “a change in lifestyle, such as decreasing exercise or increasing consumption of fast foods, can drastically change cholesterol.” Smoking, stress, and alcohol consumption are other factors that may negatively impact cholesterol levels, Dr. Campbell notes. “So, fluctuating cholesterol levels may be an indicator that your body is dealing with health issues or stress or that an individual is not consistently engaging in healthy habits,” she says.

What’s the link between cholesterol levels and dementia?

There is a clear link between cholesterol/lipids and dementia, says Dr. Fialkow. In fact, the risk factors for vascular dementia are the same as those for coronary disease. “The interaction between the lipids in our body and inflammation of the blood vessels can cause this,” he explains. Drastic changes in cholesterol may also affect the stability of plaque in our blood vessels which may lead to the brain injury that drives vascular dementia, he points out.

The bottom line

The direct relationship between cholesterol and dementia is still unclear, though elevated levels of specifically LDL cholesterol are considered a risk factor for dementia, says Peter Gliebus, M.D. , director of cognitive and behavioral neurology at Marcus Neuroscience Institute. “This study indicates that individuals with high cholesterol variability may have a greater risk of developing dementia.” However, the data is preliminary and does not establish a cause-and-effect relationship, he clarifies.

“The study does not show that the fluctuations are causing cognitive decline…It is more likely that fluctuating cholesterol is a marker for some underlying process leading to cognitive decline,” Dr. Campbell explains.

Dr. Fialkow agrees, saying that this study doesn’t indicate any change in the usual recommendations. “Keeping a healthy diet of mostly natural, unprocessed foods, regular exercise, good night sleep, stress management, and avoiding tobacco and excessive alcohol remain the pillars of decreasing the risk of heart disease and dementia,” he notes.

Nonetheless, wide variation in cholesterol levels may help identify individuals at risk for developing dementia, Dr. Campbell points out. “By identifying individuals at the greatest risk, we can identify who will benefit most from interventions to improve cognitive health and delay the onset of dementia,” she says.

