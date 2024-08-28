Study finds no evidence Tories were behind bot campaign that posted about Poilievre

Mickey Djuric
·4 min read

OTTAWA — There is no evidence that indicates the federal Conservatives were behind a bot network on social media that praised a Pierre Poilievre rally, a new study has found.

The Canadian Digital Media Research Network launched an investigation after hundreds of X accounts posted about the Conservative leader's July rally in Kirkland Lake, Ont., all using the same language with phrases like "buzzing with energy" and "as a northern Ontarian."

The fact that the posts were so similar immediately raised questions about who was behind the network of bots, with the NDP and Liberals pointing the finger at the Conservatives.

The Conservative party denied having any involvement.

Results from the investigation were published on Wednesday.

"Despite this significant speculation and associated accusations, we find no evidence that indicates a political party or foreign entity employed this bot network for political purposes," said Aengus Bridgman, director of the Media Ecosystem Observatory and a contributor of the report.

Instead, the researchers said they believe it was an amateur experimenting with a bot pipeline by sourcing content from news stories, and the Poilievre event was caught in the mix. The rally had been reported on in mainstream media in the days leading up to the mass posts.

"This is not done with intent to manipulate, it's with intent to experiment," Bridgman said.

Very few Canadians saw the original bot posts and the report said their impact was considered to be insignificant, but Bridgman said the narrative about the bots was "hijacked."

The followup conversation about the posts ended up getting millions of views on X, and millions more through amplification by media, the report shows.

Many of those posts attacked the Conservative party and Poilievre for attempting to mislead Canadians about his popularity.

"As we always said, the CPC had nothing to do with this. The Conservative Party does not use bots," said Sarah Fischer, the Conservatives' director of communications, in a statement Wednesday.

"It would have been nice if someone had done this research before blindly repeating baseless accusations from the Liberals and NDP."

NDP MP Charlie Angus, who represents Kirkland Lake, questioned if the Conservatives hired an offshore bot farm to "create a false impression of momentum" for Poilievre in the northern Ontario riding. New Democrats also demanded that the commissioner of elections investigate the Conservative party.

Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen, too, pointed the finger at the Tories, claiming without evidence that the Conservative Party of Canada purchased the bots on social media.

In response to the report on Wednesday, Angus continued to attack the Tories, accusing them in a statement of trying to sweep the incident under the rug. Gerretsen did not respond to a request for comment.

Ultimately, nearly half of the Canadians who heard about the bots believed a political party was to blame, with a vast majority of them thinking it was the actions of the Conservatives, the report said.

Bridgman described the political discourse around the bot campaign as "toxic" and said it should serve as a lesson for future Canadian elections.

"The finger-pointing without evidence is actually quite destructive and leans into this hyper-partisan, hyper-polarized information ecosystem that we find ourselves in today in Canada," he said.

The main evidence that led researchers to their conclusion is that many of the news stories the bots were crafting content from were not about Canada or targeting Canadian politics.

The second element was the timing: The bot posts came three days after Poilievre's rally, which "is inconsistent with somebody who is trying to manipulate politics," said Bridgman.

"But it is consistent with somebody going 'OK, I'm going to try to create this pipeline where I can have a bot network comment on news events.'"

Researchers believe there were at least 427 bot accounts involved, but there could have been up to 7,000.

Bridgman said creating the bot network was a "bargain" that likely cost around $1,400. Few of the bots are still active.

"It's not good to have an incident like this, but there is some value here in that this incident can shed a lot of light on some of the new dynamics in online spaces that are potentially more threatening than this particular incident."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2024.

Mickey Djuric, The Canadian Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Meghan Markle reveals experience during royal life that ‘changed everything’ about her style

    Meghan has also announced her recent investment in Cesta Collective, which specializes in basket bags handwoven by women in Rwanda

  • US general, pointing to Maduro, says democracy is under attack globally

    A senior U.S. general accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday of undermining the democratic will of Venezuela's people following July's disputed presidential election, and said it was an example of how democracy was under attack around the world. Venezuela's electoral council has proclaimed Maduro, in power since 2013, as the winner of the July 28 election, but has not published complete voting tallies. Venezuela's opposition has published its own tallies showing a landslide win for its candidate.

  • Harris' campaign hires Egyptian American lawyer for Arab voter outreach

    Kamala Harris' campaign for U.S. president has hired an Egyptian American lawyer and former Department of Homeland Security official to help lead outreach to Arab American voters who hold sway in some states that could help decide the Nov. 5 election, two sources told Reuters. Brenda Abdelall would be tasked with shoring up support from a community frustrated with U.S. support for Israel's war in Gaza. Harris, a Democrat, has already hired Afghan American lawyer Nasrina Bargzie for outreach to Muslim Americans.

  • Mexican opposition senators flip to ruling bloc, on the verge of supermajority

    Mexico's ruling coalition fell just one senator short of securing a supermajority in the Senate on Wednesday after two opposition senators flipped, according to President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum. The two-thirds supermajority needed to alter the Constitution opens the door to a controversial judicial reform which has roiled markets and heightened tensions between Mexico and its northern neighbors, the U.S. and Canada, in recent days. The Morena ruling party and its allies already locked in a supermajority in the lower house for the congressional session set to start in September, the electoral authority confirmed last week.

  • CP NewsAlert: Falcon ends BC United election campaign, backs BC Conservatives

    VICTORIA — British Columbia Opposition Leader Kevin Falcon has announced that he is suspending BC United's election campaign and is encouraging supporters to instead back the rival BC Conservative Party.

  • Robert Telles, ex-Las Vegas elected official, guilty in murder of journalist

    Investigative reporter Jeff German had described Telles’ office as an abusive workplace "mired in turmoil and internal dissension."

  • Targa Newfoundland teams up with N.L. food bank to fill up shelves

    Targa Newfoundland is partnering with the Community Food Sharing Association to take in donations. (Courtesy Targa)Every September, cars competing in Targa Newfoundland — a rally spanning the entire island — fly through community streets.This year, though, drivers will also be racing to stock up food bank shelves and feed those in need, says Targa's organizer.Participants are expected to drive 2,000 kilometres in one week, beginning Sept. 12. They'll also be taking donations to help the Communit

  • Body of Israeli soldier abducted on Oct 7 recovered, military says

    The Israeli military said on Wednesday that the body of a soldier abducted by Gaza militants on October 7 was rescued and taken to Israel. The military said the rescue operation took place overnight and that his name would not be published at the request of his family. "The soldier fell during the October 7th massacre and he was taken hostage in the Gaza Strip," it said.

  • 'Loopy', 'whacky' or a 'big blue tent'? Growing pains for Rustad's B.C. Conservatives

    VICTORIA — When BC United staged a news conference in Victoria last week, party officials turned up with a prop — a literal tinfoil hat, emblazoned with a B.C. Conservative Party logo and the words "5G Resistant Endorsed by John Rustad."

  • 2023 wildfire emissions were quadruple Canada's annual fossil fuel emissions: study

    A new study says planet-warming emissions from Canada's record-breaking 2023 wildfire season were quadruple the country's fossil emissions for all of the previous year and on par with some of the most high-emitting countries.

  • Following protests, DeSantis says plan to develop state parks is 'going back to the drawing board'

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that a controversial proposal by his administration to develop golf courses, pickleball courts and hotels at state parks is “going back to the drawing board.”

  • 2 seniors injured in carjacking at Prince George Airport: RCMP

    A 29-year-old man has been charged with several offences after a violent carjacking outside the Prince George Airport left two elderly people injured, one seriously, police say.Prince George RCMP said in a release that the suspect approached a parked car at the airport and pushed an elderly female passenger out of the vehicle around 1 p.m. PT Saturday.The suspect then tried unsuccessfully to shove the elderly driver out of the open driver-side door, police said. The driver accelerated the car aw

  • Jesse Watters Called Out By Colleagues For Vile Comment About Kamala Harris

    Doug Emhoff's ex-wife, Kerstin Emhoff, also chimed in to defend the vice president.

  • Brazil fires devour farmland over the weekend

    Drone footage from São Paulo state on Aug. 24 shows fields consumed in flames and massive plumes of smoke lingering overhead

  • Florida Pol Mocked For Asking X Users To Wish Roger Stone 'Happy Birthday'

    Instead of birthday greetings, social media users sent some brutally honest comments about the Republican operative.

  • Fredericton power outage shutters government offices, downtown businesses

    Severe damage to a utility pole in downtown Fredericton led to an outage for hundreds, but what caused the damage is not yet known.Government offices, arts attractions and restaurants in Fredericton's downtown were forced to close Wednesday, as about 450 in the downtown south side were without power until just after 4:30 p.m.N.B. Power spokesperson D'Arcy Lesley Walsh said the outage was caused by a broken pole on a corner of Regent and Brunswick streets."We are still investigating what caused t

  • Haitian and Kenyan police try to oust gangs from a rough part of Haiti's capital

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitian forces working with police sent from Kenya have launched a joint operation to oust criminal gangs from one of the roughest neighborhoods of Haiti's capital, Prime Minister Garry Conille said Wednesday.

  • 'So Insane To Me': Jenna Ortega Reflects On Johnny Depp Dating Rumours

    The Wednesday star was quick to shut down the "ridiculous" rumours last year.

  • Medical expert weighs in on polio in Gaza

    Polio has been eliminated in most parts of the world, but the infectious disease is still spreading in a small number of countries. The recent polio infection in an unvaccinated baby in Gaza is the first time the disease has been reported in the territory in more than 25 years.

  • Montreal's Concordia University reports big drop in enrolment following tuition hike

    MONTREAL — One of Quebec's three English-language universities is reporting a nearly 30 per cent drop in enrolment of out-of-province students following a controversial tuition hike announced last year by the provincial government.